Adelaide based Personal Trainer Sets to Make WBFF Australia Pro Debut in October 2022

Syed Ali, Photo Credit; Dallas Olsen Studios

Photo Credit; Dallas Olsen Studios

I did not let the two defeats discourage me. I requested for feedback after each loss, went back to the drawing board, worked on my weaknesses and came back with an improved package each time.”
— Syed Ali
ADELAIDE, SOUTH ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After winning the WBFF Australia AM Show (Men’s fitness model – Tall division) held at the Star Casino, Gold Coast on the 17th of April 2021 and earning his WBFF PRO Athlete status. The Adelaide based Fitness Model and Online Personal Trainer, Syed Ali sets to make his PRO Debut this October.

Despite coming short of his goals in two attempts by being placed as runner up in May and October 2019 respectively, his dedication and relentless attitude paid off with an incredible and outstanding accomplishment by winning the WBFF Australia AM show in his third attempt.

“I did not let the two defeats discourage me. I requested for feedback after each loss, went back to the drawing board, worked on my weaknesses and came back with an improved package each time. I feel so happy and blessed to be rewarded for my hard work.” said Ali.

Despite winning the WBFF Australia AM Show, Ali has no intention of resting on his laurels after conquering the Amateur Division, rather, he dares for more. His next goal is to conquer the world by taking on the professional division.

Ali is on a mission to win the WBFF Australia PRO Championship and a core vision of representing Australia at the WBFF World Events.

Besides competing, Syed Ali WBBF is an Online Personal Trainer with the Daredevil Fitness Crew. The Daredevil Fitness Crew aims to become one of Australia’s top Body Recomposition teams specialising in areas of general population transformations, physique coaching, and competition preparation for both Men and Women competing in the WBFF and federations like the IFBB, ICN, NABBA, ANB and others.

About Daredevil Fitness

We aim to be one of Australia’s top Body Recomposition teams specialising in areas of general population transformations, physique coaching, and competition preparation for both Men and Women competing in the WBFF, IFBB, ICN, ANB and other regional federations. Our specialist coaches provide our team both online and face to face coaching in Sydney and Adelaide. The Daredevil Fitness Crew is led by our 2 head coaches who collectively have over 15 years’ experience in the fitness industry. Both our head coaches actively compete themselves and are top rated WBFF PRO athletes.

