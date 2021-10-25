AG Kaul announces $55,000 environmental judgment for pollution runoff event and other violations of water pollution laws

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul announced today a civil judgment against Verhasselt Farms, Ltd., for alleged violations of the state’s water pollution laws applicable to concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs). The judgment requires the defendants to pay a $55,000 penalty and to complete upgrades to two feed storage areas at the Outagamie County farm.

“DOJ continues to take meaningful action in response to harms to our natural resources,” said Attorney General Kaul. “We must protect clean water from unlawful pollution.”

According to the Complaint, on at least June 15, 2017, Verhasselt Farms discharged polluted runoff into state waters in violation of state law and the CAFO’s water discharge permit. Additionally, the Defendant failed to timely complete construction of controls required to prevent runoff from feed storage areas at the farm. Excellent investigative work by DNR helped establish these alleged violations.

Assistant Attorney General Tressie K. Kamp represented the State. The Order for Judgment was signed by Outagamie County Circuit Court Judge Carrie A. Schneider on October 21, 2021.

Because this compromise was reached prior to the commencement of a civil action, the requirements of 2017 Wisconsin Act 369 do not apply.