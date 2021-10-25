Attorney General James Launches New Easy-to-Use Online Filing Portal for Charities Operating in New York

Online System Will Speed up Filing for Thousands of Charities Required to Register with Charities Bureau

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the official launch of a new, easy-to-use online filing portal for charities to report their annual financial disclosures. The new online system will speed up filing for thousands of charities required to register with the Office of the Attorney General’s Charities Bureau.

“Using this online portal, New York charities can easily and more efficiently fulfill their legal obligation of reporting their annual financial disclosures to the public,” said Attorney General James. “This online portal will help us release information more quickly, protect donors, and hold bad actors accountable when they commit fraud. My office is committed to openness and accountability, and this is just the latest step we’re taking to make the reporting process more transparent to all New Yorkers.”

The streamlined application — which uses e-signatures and electronic payments — is designed to eliminate applicants’ guesswork, minimize the Charities Bureau’s response times, and reduce errors and incomplete filings. Organizations with a November 15 deadline are encouraged to use online filings to fulfil their annual filing requirement for faster and more efficient processing.

Access to the e-filing application can be found on the Charities Bureau’s website.

E-filing Basics:

Before starting an application, filers should consult the interactive online checklist that includes all the requirements for a complete annual filing.

What is needed to complete an e-filing:

A New York state Charities Bureau registration number;

An IRS Form 990, 990-EZ, 990 PF, or 990-n;

An independent certified public accountant’s financial review or audit report if applicable; and

Email addresses for required signatories.

An annual e-filing allows organizations to easily:

Update names and addresses;

names and addresses; Confirm statutory designations: 7-A, EPTL, Dual, or Exempt;

statutory designations: 7-A, EPTL, Dual, or Exempt; File for annual exemptions;

for annual exemptions; Calculate fees automatically; and

fees automatically; and Provide e-signatures and e-payments (credit card or e-check).

Filers with questions can contact the bureau’s dedicated customer service support for e-filing at Charities.AnnualFiling@ag.ny.gov.

Hanna Rubin is the Director of the Charities Registration. The Charities Bureau is led by Bureau Chief James Sheehan and Deputy Bureau Chief Karin Kunstler-Goldman and is a part of the Division for Social Justice, which is led by Chief Deputy Attorney General Meghan Faux, and is overseen by First Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Levy.