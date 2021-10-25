Submit Release
News Search

There were 582 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,983 in the last 365 days.

Cow elk shot and left to waste near Lower Stanley

Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding the illegal killing of a cow elk near Stanley.

On Friday, October 22, a cow elk was found shot and left to waste on the ridge between Joe’s Gulch and Kelly Creek, just north of Lower Stanley in Big Game Management Unit 36. While an antlered elk hunt is currently in progress in the area, there is no open season on antlerless elk.

“Someone may have mistakenly thought they were aiming and shooting at a bull elk,” said Kyle Christiansen, Conservation Officer for Idaho Fish and Game. “Mistakes happen, but no attempt was made to report the mistake, as cell phone coverage is only a few miles away.”

It appears the cow elk was likely shot from the road, and no attempt was made to field dress or take any meat from the animal.

Christiansen collected evidence at the scene but is seeking additional information the public might have. “Someone knows who shot and left this cow elk to waste, and we would like to visit with them,” he said.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or any wildlife violation is urged to contact Senior Conservation Officer Kyle Christiansen at 208-851-1957, the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline at 1-800-632-5999, or the Salmon regional office at 208-756-2271. Callers may remain anonymous and those with information leading to charges being filed are eligible for rewards.

You just read:

Cow elk shot and left to waste near Lower Stanley

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.