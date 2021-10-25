FWC continuing restoration, plant management work on East Lake Toho

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will be conducting an herbicide treatment from Nov. 11 through Nov. 15, weather permitting, on East Lake Tohopekaliga as part of the 2019-20 East Lake Tohopekaliga Drawdown and Habitat Enhancement Project.

Approximately 550 acres of nuisance cattail within specified shoreline areas of the lake will be targeted with Clearcast® (Imazamox), a selective herbicide approved for aquatic use by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. There are no restrictions related to fishing, swimming or drinking in affected areas of the lake.

This aerial treatment will play an important role in restoring and maintaining suitable habitat for many fish and wildlife species, while also allowing improved lake access for anglers, boaters and hunters. This treatment will be especially beneficial to the endangered Everglade snail kite, which has utilized East Lake Tohopekaliga in past years for nesting and rearing young, by creating beneficial habitat.

The scheduled restoration activity has received approval from the FWC Kissimmee Chain of Lakes Working Group, which consists of subject matter experts on various fish and wildlife species, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff and the general public.

For general waterbody information, fishing forecasts, virtual tours, plant control operation schedules and annual workplans, boat ramp information, and more, visit the “What’s Happening on My Lake” website at MyFWC.com/Lake.

Treatment areas will be posted at boat ramps and FWC staff will be present to ensure all agency protocols are being followed.

For more information about the herbicide treatment, contact Kevin McDaniel, FWC project manager, at 407-846-5276.