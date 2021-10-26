Ericom Software Continues Expansion of its Global Cloud Platform with New Oracle Cloud Israel Region
Accelerating Demand for the Ericom’s Remote Browser Isolation and Zero Trust SASE Solutions Drives Growth in its Data Center Footprint
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure delivers excellent performance, security, and scalability for Ericom's ZTEdge Global Cloud Platform. ”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ericom Software, a leader in Zero Trust cloud cybersecurity solutions and member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) with Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise status, announced today that its Ericom Global Cloud platform will utilize the new Oracle Cloud Israel Region to support ever-increasing regional demand for Ericom Shield Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) and ZTEdge™ Zero Trust Cloud Security solutions. These investments expand local access to Ericom’s globally distributed, multi-tenant cloud platform for businesses in the region, including existing Ericom customers supported by the company’s broad set of regional distribution and reseller partners.
— Eran Feigenbaum
This follows Ericom Software’s December 2020 announcement of its expansion into the Middle East using the Oracle Cloud Dubai Region. “We’re experiencing record global demand for our Zero Trust security solutions as enterprises adopt Zero Trust and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) security strategies,” said David Canellos, President and CEO. “Working with Oracle has proven to be an excellent strategic move for Ericom in the Middle East, and we are pleased to be building on this relationship with the new data center in Israel.”
The Zero Trust buzz is becoming a battle cry for organizations across the globe because of the increase in the frequency and severity of ransomware attacks on organizations and their remote workers.
“Oracle is the first global cloud vendor to open a cloud data center in Israel, and is providing customers with leading cloud services,” said Eran Feigenbaum, Country Leader, Oracle Israel. “Oracle Cloud Infrastructure delivers excellent performance, security, and scalability for Ericom's ZTEdge Global Cloud Platform. We are excited to partner with them to deliver their Zero Trust security solutions.”
Ericom’s ZTEdge cloud security solution is a simple and cost-effective way for businesses to rapidly adopt Zero Trust security principles. ZTEdge provides organizations with an integrated cloud security solution that cuts complexity, reduces cyber-risk, and improves performance, all at a dramatically lower price point than alternative solutions.
ZTEdge includes a broad set of capabilities that support multiple use cases, including:
- Identifying Users and Authenticating Devices: Connecting the right people and devices to the right applications and resources.
- Secure Web and Internet Access: Protecting users, and their devices, as they interact with the web and email.
- Secure Remote Private Application Access: Providing a simple way to connect remote workers with private cloud or on-premises applications.
- SaaS Application Access: Controlling access to public cloud apps like Office 365 or Salesforce, eliminating credential theft risks, and restricting data sharing privileges.
- Network Protection and Monitoring: Segmenting and monitoring networks to stop threats like ransomware spread, and detecting, blocking, and remediating intrusions.
- User-Branch-Internet Connectivity: Securely inter-connecting offices and enabling local internet breakouts to eliminate traffic backhauling and improve performance.
Israeli organizations currently leveraging Ericom’s Zero Trust security solutions come from many verticals, including pharmaceuticals, healthcare services, insurance, banking, and food services.
Ericom's Zero Trust Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) cloud security solution prevents phishing attacks, ransomware, zero-day malware, and other advanced web threats from reaching endpoints by executing active web content in a remote, isolated container in the Ericom Global Cloud. Whether users browse to a malicious site independently or by clicking a URL embedded in a phishing email, they are completely safe since no web content is ever executed directly on their devices. An interactive media stream representing the website is sent to a device's browser, providing a safe, fully interactive, seamless user experience. Websites launched from URLs in emails can be rendered in read-only mode to prevent users from entering credentials for additional phishing protection. Attached files are sanitized before being transmitted to endpoints, ensuring that malware within downloads cannot compromise users' devices.
About Ericom Software
Ericom Software is a leading provider of cloud-delivered, Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions that protect today's digitally distributed organizations from advanced security threats. The company's ZTEdge™ platform is the industry's first Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution developed specifically for midsize enterprises and small businesses. Ericom solutions leverage innovative remote browser isolation, application isolation, microsegmentation, and virtualization technologies, and are delivered on the Ericom Global Cloud, a distributed high-availability elastic cloud platform. Ericom's cybersecurity solutions protect tens of thousands of businesses and millions of end users worldwide. The company has offices around the world and a global network of distributors and partners.
About Oracle PartnerNetwork
Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork.
Trademarks
Oracle, Java and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.
