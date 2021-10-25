Major Disaster Declaration Approved for Delaware

Smyrna, DE – On September 17, 2021, Governor John Carney requested a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of Delaware in response to the severe flooding that occurred as the remnants of Hurricane Ida passed through the region on September 1 to September 7, 2021. The request included FEMA’s Individual Assistance, Public Assistance, and Hazard Mitigation Grant programs, as well as assistance from the Small Business Administration (SBA).

On Sunday October 24, 2021, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Delaware and ordered Federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ida from September 1 to September 7, 2021.

Requests for Public Assistance and assistance from the SBA were approved for New Castle County and Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funding was approved statewide. The State’s request for assistance under FEMA’s Individual Assistance program is still under review. Public Assistance provides funding for state, local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations, on a cost-sharing basis, for emergency protective measures and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged as a result of the event. The request for Individual Assistance, the most impactful request which may provide direct assistance to homeowners and renters affected by the flooding, is still being reviewed.

Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) Director AJ Schall said, “We are grateful that the request to aid affected governments and nonprofits, was approved and are hopeful that FEMA will be able to provide support directly to our residents who are still struggling to recover from this historic event.

DEMA will continue to work our federal partners, local government entities, and nonprofits which were affected by the flooding. To submit eligible projects, state and local government agencies, and eligible nonprofits, should register through our Grants Portal Registration Form or to learn more contact: Joshua Kelly. To learn more about how to register check out this video.

To apply for Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Loan Assistance, businesses, nonprofits, homeowners, and renters should go the Disaster Loan website or contact the SBA Customer Service Center at Phone: 1-800-659-2955 (TTY/TDD: 1-800-877-8339) or by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov