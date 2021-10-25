Atlantans Don Pink on Oct. 27 to Raise Awareness for Cancer Research
Edwin Archer hosts fundraiser at Red Phone Booth Buckhead on Oct. 27 in honor of his Survivor Mom
The month of October means so much more than wearing pink, it's about doing the work to lower the number of women who will battle breast cancer in their lifetime. ”ATLANTA, GA, USA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new and iconic London-style phone booth is “going pink” in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Red Phone Booth Buckhead is pulling out all the stops, with a goal to donate $10,000 to Atlanta-based organizations with a mission of breast cancer research and awareness.
— Edwin Archer
Red Phone Booth will host a Real Men Wear Pink Fundraiser event on Wednesday, October 27 from 5 to 9 p.m. to help reach their goal. The event is open to men and women. Real Men Wear Pink, a program through the American Cancer Society, is a distinguished group of community leaders, determined to raise awareness and funds to support the mission to save more lives from breast cancer.
Edwin Archer, CEO of Arch Enterprise, Inc., a networking and technology company, joins a host of other men across Atlanta who have accepted the challenge by Real Men Wear Pink, to raise a minimum of $5,000 in funds, per participant, toward breast cancer research. Archer is hosting the fundraiser in honor of his Mother, Jean Archer, a seven-year survivor of stage two breast cancer. Archer will lead the fundraiser at Red Phone Booth.
"The month of October means so much more than wearing pink, it's about doing the work to lower the number of women who will battle breast cancer in their lifetime. One in eight women is a staggering number and I hope that everyone will join me in supporting this much-needed research effort," says Archer.
Twenty-percent of the evening’s proceeds from Archer's fundraiser will benefit the American Cancer Society through the Real Men Wear Pink program. Order his signature cocktail, the Arch Rival, made with Brockmans Gin, tonic and a splash of ginger beer, to increase the donation to 50%.
Upon arrival, guests will be wowed to see that the notably red phone booth has been painted pink. Once inside, guests will find bartenders donned with pink vests and ribbons, showing their support against the disease that impacts one in eight women.
Red Phone Booth is located at 3242 Peachtree Rd NE in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta.
No membership required to enter the event on Oct. 27 from 5-9 p.m.
Red Phone Booth is a membership-based speakeasy that provides its members with access to private tastings, priority entry to all locations, sofa reservations, humidified cigar lockers and more. Offerings vary based on membership level. RPB is located at 3242 Peachtree Rd NE Suite A Atlanta, GA 30305 with additional locations in Nashville and Downtown Atlanta.
Real Men Wear Pink is the American Cancer Society's breast cancer awareness partnership with men, and giving them a leadership role in this fight. Across the country, hand-selected leaders will join the ranks this October to spread awareness, and help raise critical funds to support innovative research, patient services, and education around screenings and risk reduction.
Arch Enterprise, Inc. specializes in providing high-end technology solutions to companies both small and corporate by bringing enterprise solutions to small and medium businesses. Arch Enterprise creates customized technology infrastructures to meet each client’s individual need. Based in Atlanta with network engineers across the country, Arch Enterprise services clients ranging from Pitney Bowes to Comcast.
