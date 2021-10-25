Submit Release
46 Tennessee Highway Patrol Cadets Pinned

Troopers now begin 400 hours of field training

Thursday, October 21, 2021 | 12:09pm

NASHVILLE – On October 18, 46 members of Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) cadet class #1021 were pinned by Colonel Matt Perry. Additionally, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long administered the oath of office to the new troopers.

Intense physical and classroom training were completed over the course of several months, which earned troopers their badges. They will continue their training with troopers classified as Field Training Officers, totaling more than 400 hours of hands-on experience in the field.

Below is a list of troopers from cadet class #1021 and their assigned district and county.

 

Assigned County

District

Name

1

Sevier

Knoxville

John Fox

2

Campbell

Knoxville

James Roark

3

Blount

Knoxville

Caleb Cross

4

Blount

Knoxville

Jake Tyler

5

Knox

Knoxville

Christopher Spradley

6

Bledsoe

Chattanooga

Devon Schwencke

7

Franklin

Chattanooga

Hunter Lawson

8

Marion

Chattanooga

William Rains

9

Rhea

Chattanooga

Ethan Jones

10

Marion

Chattanooga

Jonathan Gray

11

Cheatham

Nashville

Griffin Jones

12

Montgomery

Nashville

Brandon McGowan

13

Montgomery

Nashville

William Stout

14

Robertson

Nashville

Bailey Williams

15

Robertson - Scales

Nashville

Tiffany Williams

16

Montgomery

Nashville

Trent Hawkins

17

Montgomery

Nashville

Trevor Case

18

Robertson

Nashville

Will Cohan

19

Rutherford

Nashville

Je'Michael Handy

20

Williamson

Nashville

Kailee Healey

21

Humphreys

Nashville

Tyler Kieckhafer

22

Humphreys

Nashville

Timothy Mangan

23

Montgomery

Nashville

Irish McDonald

24

Robertson - Scales

Nashville

Nobel Phillips

25

Robertson

Nashville

Curtis Davenport

26

Sumner

Nashville

Daniel Ransom

27

Davidson

Nashville

Jason Murray

28

Rutherford

Nashville

Austin Smith

29

Wilson

Nashville

Samuel Nokes

30

Dickson

Nashville

Hayden Hall

31

Henderson

Memphis

Cedric Miles

32

Haywood - Scales

Memphis

Christian Beauregard

33

Haywood

Memphis

Rodney McCurry

34

Haywood

Memphis

Timothy Coss

35

Dyer

Memphis

Bradley Keeton

36

Shelby

Memphis

James Atkins

37

Lauderdale

Memphis

Luke Osborn

38

Shelby

Memphis

Jayln Mozee

39

Cocke

Fall Branch

Maxwell Rick

40

Unicoi

Fall Branch

Cody Swanner

41

Lawrence

Lawrenceburg

Cody Rasberry

42

Bedford

Lawrenceburg

Micah Keele

43

Marshall

Lawrenceburg

Colby Hopkins

44

Madison

Jackson

Brennen Smith

45

McNairy

Jackson

Jordan Sledge

46

Obion

Jackson

Jason Russell

Click here to view the pinning and swearing in ceremony. Individual photos of class #1021 are available upon request.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.

