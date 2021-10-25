46 Tennessee Highway Patrol Cadets Pinned

NASHVILLE – On October 18, 46 members of Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) cadet class #1021 were pinned by Colonel Matt Perry. Additionally, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long administered the oath of office to the new troopers.

Intense physical and classroom training were completed over the course of several months, which earned troopers their badges. They will continue their training with troopers classified as Field Training Officers, totaling more than 400 hours of hands-on experience in the field.

Below is a list of troopers from cadet class #1021 and their assigned district and county.

Assigned County District Name 1 Sevier Knoxville John Fox 2 Campbell Knoxville James Roark 3 Blount Knoxville Caleb Cross 4 Blount Knoxville Jake Tyler 5 Knox Knoxville Christopher Spradley 6 Bledsoe Chattanooga Devon Schwencke 7 Franklin Chattanooga Hunter Lawson 8 Marion Chattanooga William Rains 9 Rhea Chattanooga Ethan Jones 10 Marion Chattanooga Jonathan Gray 11 Cheatham Nashville Griffin Jones 12 Montgomery Nashville Brandon McGowan 13 Montgomery Nashville William Stout 14 Robertson Nashville Bailey Williams 15 Robertson - Scales Nashville Tiffany Williams 16 Montgomery Nashville Trent Hawkins 17 Montgomery Nashville Trevor Case 18 Robertson Nashville Will Cohan 19 Rutherford Nashville Je'Michael Handy 20 Williamson Nashville Kailee Healey 21 Humphreys Nashville Tyler Kieckhafer 22 Humphreys Nashville Timothy Mangan 23 Montgomery Nashville Irish McDonald 24 Robertson - Scales Nashville Nobel Phillips 25 Robertson Nashville Curtis Davenport 26 Sumner Nashville Daniel Ransom 27 Davidson Nashville Jason Murray 28 Rutherford Nashville Austin Smith 29 Wilson Nashville Samuel Nokes 30 Dickson Nashville Hayden Hall 31 Henderson Memphis Cedric Miles 32 Haywood - Scales Memphis Christian Beauregard 33 Haywood Memphis Rodney McCurry 34 Haywood Memphis Timothy Coss 35 Dyer Memphis Bradley Keeton 36 Shelby Memphis James Atkins 37 Lauderdale Memphis Luke Osborn 38 Shelby Memphis Jayln Mozee 39 Cocke Fall Branch Maxwell Rick 40 Unicoi Fall Branch Cody Swanner 41 Lawrence Lawrenceburg Cody Rasberry 42 Bedford Lawrenceburg Micah Keele 43 Marshall Lawrenceburg Colby Hopkins 44 Madison Jackson Brennen Smith 45 McNairy Jackson Jordan Sledge 46 Obion Jackson Jason Russell

Click here to view the pinning and swearing in ceremony. Individual photos of class #1021 are available upon request.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.

###