Memphis 1st Black Filmmaker Amp Elmore Allege Memphis Film Commission Non-Acknowledgement as White Supremacy & Racism

Congressman Cohen Honored Elmore work in Africa on the floor of Congress. Elmore asks Cohen to support "The Safari Initiative" A plan that heals the effects of Slavery via Black Americans are honored in Kenya with a family reunion celebration in Kenya in July 2024
Elmore's film played in Kenya in 1990 whereas Elmore was given a Hero's welcome in Kenya. The film lead Elmore to becoming "A Cultural Ambassador." Dignitaries from Kenya visited Memphis headed by Kenya's Kisumu Governor Peter Nyong's at Dr. King Civil Rights museum
Memphis 1st Independent Filmmaker Elmore Files 2 Million dollar lawsuit against Memphis Film Commission. Elmore Allege White Supremacy, Discrimination, Racism
Memphis 1st Independent 35mm Theatrical Filmmaker Anthony "Amp" Elmore filed a two million dollar federal discrimination lawsuit against the Memphis Shelby County Film Commissioner Linn Sitler, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County Historian Jimmie Rout III. Civil Docket No 2:21-cv-02330-JTF-cgc. Read the Compliant.
Elmore is fighting the City of Memphis and the County of Shelby to acknowledge "Orange Mound's "Heritage assets" as the birthplace of Memphis Independent Feature Filmmaking. Elmore explains acknowledging our Memphis Film history is an item that has value because of its contribution to a nation’s society, knowledge and/or culture. Elmore notes that "Orange Mound's History and Heritage is one our community's greatest assets. Elmore alleges; the idea that the Memphis Shelby County Film Commission would appropriate and diminish "Orange Mound's Black Film Heritage" is tantamount to taking a gun and robbing a community.
In 1987 Elmore began the production of Memphis 1st Independent 35mm Feature Film titled "The Contemporary Gladiator." The Movie is a semi-autobiographical Story of Elmore's rise from a community activist to becoming a World Karate/Kickboxing Champion. The movie is titled "The Contemporary Gladiator." Ironically Elmore's story and Elmore's film place Elmore in one of the most unique places in American Film history. Elmore who is in pre-production of his new Memphis made film "Rock and Roll A Black Legacy" connects Elvis, Elmore and Orange Mound. Elmore can proudly say that if Elvis Presley who died in 1977 had lived five more year Elvis Presley would have reached out to him.
Elmore explains that we in Memphis brought Karate to a level that Elvis Presley had dreamed of. In 1974 Elvis Presley opened a Karate School in Memphis. Elmore went to the Karate school and challenged World middleweight karate Champion Bill "Superfoot" Wallace whom Elvis hired to a sparring match. Elmore explains that Wallace had beat the stuffing's out of Elvis longtime friend Red West. Also in 1974 Elvis produced an unfinished movie titled "The New Gladiators."
Elmore's 1988 Film release of his Memphis made movie is not only the 1st Kickboxing movie made in American Film history, Elmore's film is the 1st Karate or martial Arts film that provides an African/American prospective of what it was to be culturally involved in an Eastern culture like Karate. One of the contrasting stories was 1984 hit movie called "The Karate Kid." In 2010 there was a re-booth starting actor Will Smith's Son Jaden Smith.
Elmore's film "The Contemporary Gladiator" is a true story. It is the only known Karate/Kickboxing film in World History played, about and starring an actual Karate/Kickboxing World champion. Unlike Hollywood, Elmore's movie contains actual Elmore's kickboxing fight footage.
Elmore's challenge in Memphis is an actual civil rights struggle whereas on October 26, 2021 Anthony "Amp" Elmore amended his two million dollar Federal Civil rights lawsuit against the Memphis Shelby County Film commission. The law suit includes both; the Memphis city Mayor Jim Strickland and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris. Elmore sent a video to the Mayors titled: "Memphis Legally Right Morally Wrong" questions to Mayors Jim Strickland & Lee Harris." Elmore attempt was to appeal to the "Moral Conscience" of the Mayors to choose what is right as opposed their being silent regarding not acknowledging Orange Mound's Memphis Film History.
Elmore in 1987 he began filming his movie "The Contemporary Gladiator" at his home in the African/American Community of Orange Mound. Elmore hired an African/American film crew from Chicago who lived in Elmore's Orange Mound's Home during the film shoot. Unknown to Elmore in 1987 that he was the 1st Independent Filmmaker in Memphis film history. Elmore allege Linn Sitler never visited their film set, nor did the Memphis media report to the Memphis public that a feature film was being shot in Memphis. White film students in 1982 filmed a 16mm non theatrical film titled "I was a Zombie for the FBI." The City of Memphis and the Memphis Film Commissioner for decades honored the White film students. In a January 23, 2020 Commissioner Linn Sitler alleged in an email wrongly and racially named the White 16mm non-theatrical film by White students as Memphis 1st independent film, rather than credit Elmore and Orange Mound as the birthplace of Memphis independent filmmaking.
Elmore's film was distributed in Germany and other foreign countries and was in Blockbuster and other video stores in America. Elmore's film played in Kenya in 1990. While Elmore's film is almost unknown in Memphis, Elmore's was given a heroes welcome in Kenya. In 1992 Elmore was named an African Ambassador by then Kenya President Daniel Arap Moi. Elmore's film relationship in Kenya allowed him to not only introduce Kickboxing in Kenya; Elmore in 1994 produced a historic film in Kenya titled "African/Americans on a Kenya Safari."
In 2013 Elmore was the 1st person to film "The Barack Obama Heritage Tour." Elmore met the late grandmother of President Barack Obama Jr. Sarah Obama, who told Elmore that she was his Grand Mama also. Elmore was allowed to film her new Kenyan Home President Obama built for her. In 2019 Kenyan dignitaries visited Memphis lead by Kisumu, Kenya Governor Peter Nyong'o. He is the father of Academy award winner Lupita Nyong'o.
Elmore is proposing to Dr Shem J. Ochuodho who heads the Kenya Diaspora Alliance Federation of over 30 major Diaspora organizations to honor the legacy of Dr. King and Kenya's Tom Mboya via Kenya hosting a family re-union celebration in July of 2024. Elmore explains that from "Orange Mound" the 1st Community in America built for Blacks by Blacks our "Orange Mound Film is the catalyst to bring Africans and African/Americans together.
