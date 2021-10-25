Submit Release
Intent to Award Sole Source WSMA-Urban

Description: The Department of Commerce (Commerce) intends to award a sole source grant agreement (contract) to Washington State Microenterprise Association (WSMA). The grant will be awarded on or about November 5, 2021 and will expire on June 30, 2023. The grant is $194,000.00 for the grant period.

Download public notice (PDF)

Please reply by:  October 29, 2021

