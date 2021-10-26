BridgeSTOR Announces Free NAS Cloud Gateway
A NAS Storage Gateway for personal use only to facility file movement to cloud storage buckets over NFS or Windows protocolsHENDERSON, NV, USA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BridgeSTOR, LLC, the company that facilitates the easy transfer of files to the Cloud, today announced the release of the Coronado Free NAS Gateway for personal use only. Additional paid products are available for SMB and Corporate users. The Coronado Free NAS gateway built on Centos 7 will allow home users to easily transfer files from Windows, NFS or Centos 7 to Cloud or Object Storage allowing existing applications and file management tools to natively use cloud storage without modifications or third-party tools.
Imagine using Windows Explorer or NFS mount points to send and receive files to your cloud bucket. Simply install the Coronado Free NAS Gateway Virtual machine, add the cloud bucket credentials with bucket endpoint and reboot. Then use standard share tools on Windows or NFS and a mount point on Linux machines to transfer files to the cloud bucket.
The Coronado Free NAS Gateway is an addition to the BridgeSTOR family of Cloud Gateways and Cloud Edge Caches. The Coronado NAS Gateway is a paid version of the Free Gateway that adds Active Directory Integration, Full Encryption over the wire with Encryption at rest and multiple Bucket support. The Brooklyn NAS Edge Cache is a hi-speed local caching appliance that allows the most accessed files to be stored locally allowing the Cloud Bucket to appear to be a local NAS share.
“For the first time, the Coronado Free NAS Gateway allows Windows and NFS users to use native operating system tools to easily access Cloud Storage buckets for Free.” says John Matze, CEO, BridgeSTOR, LLC. “For years the only way to access Cloud Storage over a NAS interface was using expensive Gateways or third-party tools requiring files to manually be transferred to the cloud.”
The Coronado Free Gateway is compatible with many Clouds or Object Storage Products including Amazon S3, Backblaze, Cloudian, Microsoft Azure and Wasabi and other products supporting the Amazon S3 protocol.
The Coronado Free NAS Gateway ships as a virtual machine OVA and is available for free download at https://www.bridgestor.com/download/software/. BridgeSTOR products are also sold through BridgeSTOR Channel Partners.
BridgeSTOR, LLC, headquartered in Henderson, NV, is advancing the technology of cloud edge products to bridge the gap between data centers and remote sites to Cloud Storage. The company is extending the boundaries of NAS to include integrated backup while optimizing data transfer to Cloud Storage for long term retention of data. BridgeSTOR makes access to Cloud Storage simple, affordable to businesses of all sizes using a Perpetual License or Subscription models delivering data protection and overcoming the limitations of traditional NAS storage products.
