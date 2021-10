Image from Official Music Video of Safar by Adnan Ahmed Alam Safar by Adnan Ahmed Alam

Adnan Ahmed Alam's New Release

Latest track, "Safar" by Adnan Ahmed Alam. A Journey of the chaos in Life.” — Adnan Ahmed Alam

PAKISTAN, October 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adnan Ahmed Alam, an Artist from Karachi, Pakistan recently released his original track named as "Safar". This song is written/composed by Adnan Ahmed Alam. This song describes the journey of chaos in life.Intro About Artist:Adnan Ahmed Alam is a singer, song-writer, music video producer and composer from Karachi. He is also the founder of Rhythmatic Studio.About Song:The Lyrics of this Song are;LyricsAesi Khashmakash Hai AbhiDob kar Uljhano me KahiWaqt ko Samatay ab YunhiPar Baatain Teri YaadainAnajane se LamheHum Jaage Bin SoyeWoh Sapne Humne KhoyeYeh Raatain Hum Na KatainKyu JiyaaaaaaaAb Na Jayeee...Hmmmmmm...Haaaa.aaa.aaaaHaaaa.aaa.aaaa.Is Waqt ko Janne DoJannne DoJannne DoJanne DoHo Faasley Yeh Kam NahiHai Safar Bhi AjnabiBarhty BarhtyBehke Behke Se Hai Nain YehHaaa.aaa.aThis song is available on all the Digital Platforms of Music.Audio Credits:Singer/Lyrics/Composition: Adnan Ahmed AlamMusic Produced by: Adnan Ahmed AlamAudio Work: Rhythmatic StudioDistribution Partner: The SourceVideo Credits:Drone Footages: Mohammad SaeedStudio Videography: Hassan Bin RaeesOutdoor Videography: Ameer Hamza AliPost Production: Adnan Ahmed AlamLabel: Rhythmatic StudioConnect with Adnan Ahmed Alam:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialpageofadnan Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/AdnanAhmedAlam Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/AdnanAhmedAlam Emails:adnanahmedalam@gmail.comadnanahmedalam@outlook.comLike, Share and Support 🎶#AdnanAhmedAlam#Safar

Safar - Adnan Ahmed Alam | Official Music Video