Primeview Collaborates with Omnirax Furniture to Create the Ultimate Hybrid LED Wall Experience

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Development of a virtual meeting system aimed at overcoming the limitations of traditional video conferencing platforms in worker training and other collaborative endeavors marks a significant advance toward integrating in-person and remote business operations.

Primeview Global, a leading developer of enterprise display technology, in collaboration with Omnirax Furniture Company, supplier of custom furniture for offices, broadcast studios and other environments, today unveiled the Training Center of the Future in conjunction with the opening of Prime View’s South Florida Experience Center. The Training Center LED solution combines compellingly aggregated displays of meeting participants and relevant video,

graphics and other material with a multi-person work surface and seating arrangement that allows remote and office-based participants to experience interpersonal interactions without the degrees of separation that typically characterize hybrid work scenarios.

Utilization of virtual meeting spaces was well underway before the Coronavirus hit in 2019, but now the race is on for companies to demonstrate they can do a superior job of addressing worker demand for satisfying hybrid work experiences. After a transformative transition from in-person work in a traditional office setting to nearly every non-essential office professional working remotely, organizations are now facing a new challenge - striking the right balance between meeting the needs of their workforce’s desire to continue the experience of virtual work flexibility, while not losing the creativity stimulated by spontaneous “water-cooler” collaborations their team members have been missing since the start of the pandemic.

Large corporations such as Citigroup, TIAA, Target, and Ford Motor Company have announced plans to establish long-term hybrid work models based on studies that indicate that more than half of the global work force would quit their jobs if they were to be deprived of their current flexibility post pandemic. According to a Wall Street Journal assessment of research reports on the hybrid work phenomenon, “As much as a quarter of the 160-million-strong U.S. labor force is expected to stay fully remote in the long term, and many more are likely to work remotely a significant part of the time.”

Omnirax Furniture Company is well-suited to be a part of this movement. The supply of aesthetically pleasing, user-friendly furniture in the spaces where humans and technology meet has been a hallmark of the company’s products from its beginnings as a producer of ergonomic, creativity-inspiring furnishings for professional and home recording studios and in its subsequent roles as the premier provider of custom broadcast furniture for radio stations and a game-changing portfolio of office furniture.

“I was thrilled that Primeview reached out to collaborate with us on this initiative,” said, Philip Zittell, CEO of Omnirax Furniture Company. “When Chanan called to say they were opening their South Florida Experience Center and asked us to work with them on a design to go with their incredible Training Center of the Future, we didn’t hesitate. It has been a joy to work with the Primeview team, and we look forward to being a part of the solution for so many businesses who are scrambling to make this new paradigm work for the benefit of their workforces and bottom lines.” “As we complete our final preparations for Infocomm 2021, we felt compelled to announce this new bundled solution of LED and furniture. Our strategic partnership with Omnirax will accelerate our digital workplace innovations and video-wall solutions for hybrid workforce transformations.” – Chanan Averbuch, EVP of Primeview Americas.

In Orlando, Primeview will be showcasing the newest version of all-in-one solution known as FusionMAX which originally debuted in 2018 at booth#701. In the coming weeks, a network of exclusive and authorized resellers of these solutions will be announced.

About Omnirax:

Founded in 1974, California based Omnirax began with a specialty in broadcast and video production consoles including command centers, network operation centers and process control rooms. We continue that commitment today with expertise in all types of control room technical furniture including broadcast consoles, process control facilities, utilities, public safety, government, transportation, dispatch, IT, and more. For more information, please visit us at www.omnirax.com or socialize with us on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Primeview

Primeview is a privately held global manufacturing company that was launched in 1997 specializing in advanced display solutions, with a focus on the industrial market. Primeview manufactures on the most advanced ISO-certified production lines, maintaining high quality control standards to build products for the most demanding markets. Primeview offers a true “one-stop shop” for display solutions, including digital signage, video conferencing systems, high-brightness displays, touchscreens, kiosks, weatherproof monitors, and specialty. The company’s solutions can be found in board rooms, museums, casinos, retail stores, hotels, and properties around the globe: ESPN studios, GE Healthcare, Microsoft, Fox Studios, NASA, Ernst & Young, American Express, US Navy, Chevron, Lexus, Sprint, CitiGroup, Bank of America, IDF, NYU, NBC Broadcast Studios, Weather Channel and Disney Theme Parks. For more info, please visit us at www.primeviewglobal.com or socialize with us on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and LinkedIn.