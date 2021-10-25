Submit Release
Slice of Giant White Pine Headed Back to Rocky Fork State Park

A 600-pound cross section of what was said to be the nation’s largest white pine tree ever to be cut, felled in 1948, will return to Rocky Fork State Park in a special homecoming celebration on Oct. 30 at the park.

The slice of the tree, known as a tree cookie, will be the subject of a small parade and refreshments provided by the Friends of Rocky Fork. Events include a park open house at the park’s new ranger station. Festivities begin at 11 a.m.

In 1948, Vestal Lumber Company felled the tree and took it to a bandmill in Erwin. The tree was believed to be 353 years old. It was 6 feet, 2 inches in diameter and had a circumference of 19 feet, 2 inches. According to a news report at the time, a strong wind had broken the top of the tree and water was seeping into the break, damaging the timber. A state forestry official a few years later recommended felling the tree, which had been said to stand nearly 200 feet tall. A large slice of the tree was preserved, and that tree cookie will be the source of the homecoming at the park. The slice had been at other locations in the state since the felling.

The event will be at 280 Jennie Moore Rd., Flag Pond.

The tree cookie will become part of the permanent exhibits at Rocky Fork. For more information on Rocky Fork State Park, visit this link.

