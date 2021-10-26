Jim Schaecher Group of Keller Williams Flagship of Maryland exceeds Sales Milestone

Jim Schaecher Jim Schaecher Group Keller Williams Flagship of Maryland

JSG Real Estate Real Estate Team Exceeds $100,000,000 in Real Estate Sales Year-to-Date 2021

As an Industry leader, Jim also teaches classes to other REALTORS, which is very admirable. I am proud to have Jim and his team in our office.” — Wendy Hess

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wendy Hess, President and CEO of Keller Williams Flagship of Maryland Announced today, that the Jim Schaecher Group (JSG) has exceeded over $100,000,000.00 (One Hundred Million Dollars) in sales volume year to date.

“I am pleased to announce The Jim Schacher Group with Keller Williams Flagship of Maryland has sold over One Hundred Million dollars year to date”, said Wendy Hess during a recent board of directors meeting. Wendy Hess went on to say, “As an Industry leader, Jim also teaches classes to other REALTORS, which is very admirable. I am proud to have Jim and his team in our office.”

“This Milestone has been a team effort” says Jim Schaecher, founder and owner of the Jim Schaecher Group, who serve the Real Estate needs for clients in Maryland, DC, Virginia and now Florida. “Our High-Touch Team approach, coupled with experience and technology solutions, make us a winning combination for our clients.” Schaecher goes on to say, that most of their business comes from referrals.

Keller Williams Flaghship of Maryland is the top real estate office located in Anne Arundel County and has over 180 REALTORS who serve Maryland, DC and Virginia. The office has sold a total of over 6.7 billion dollars in Real Estate in the past ten years. Contact us if you are looking for career in Real Estate. Keller Williams Flagship of Maryland is located at 231 Najoles Rd, Millersville, MD 21108.