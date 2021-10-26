Leading Microsoft Business Applications Partner HSO Acquires Canadian CRM Dynamics Ltd
Acquisition of Canada’s Largest Independent Microsoft Dynamics 365 CE Partner Expands HSO’s Footprint and Service Capability in North America.AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS AND TORONTO, CANADA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HSO, a leading global business transformation partner, today announces the acquisition of CRM Dynamics Ltd, the largest independent Microsoft Dynamics 365 partner in Canada.
CRM Dynamics Ltd has established itself as a leader in the design and implementation of CRM solutions based on Microsoft Dynamics 365. Serving industries such as Financial Services, Public Sector, Professional Services and Manufacturing, the company has successfully completed over 700 CRM implementations, with a clear focus on delivering business solutions faster and more cost effectively using industry blueprints. CRM Dynamics Ltd is a premier Microsoft Gold partner and a member of Microsoft’s elite Inner Circle.
Bill Gardner, Co-CEO CRM Dynamics comments “For over 15 years, CRM Dynamics Ltd has served customers throughout Canada. By becoming part of the HSO family, we can immediately address the growing and global needs of Canadian businesses, leveraging deep industry expertise and more expansive global delivery capabilities across the full Microsoft platform, plus, critical 24x7 customer support. At the same time, we can provide local support to existing HSO clients operating in Canada.”
Peter J. ter Maaten, founder and CEO of HSO, adds “We are delighted to welcome Bill and the CRM Dynamics family to HSO. Their expertise and proven capability in Sales, Marketing, Customer Service and Field Service solutions strengthen our capabilities in a strategic market. We are excited for the opportunities that lie ahead.”
After 18-months of severe disruption caused by the global pandemic, the need for companies of all sizes, across all industry-sectors, to accelerate the impact of digital transformation is paramount, as businesses look to identify new revenue streams and safeguard existing ones.
Peter J. ter Maaten continues “Our vision is clear. We aim to become the leading global provider of business and digital transformation services leveraging the Microsoft platform, by combining industry expertise, business process and best practices to provide our clients with a global business partner that can accelerate the impact of their transformation needs.”
The acquisition of CRM Dynamics Ltd further strengthens HSO’s presence in North America and is the third such acquisition in the region since receiving significant investment from leading technology investment company The Carlyle Group in 2019.
About CRM Dynamics Ltd:
CRM Dynamics is a Gold Certified Microsoft partner with Dynamics 365 implementation experience across Canada. Founded in 2007 by founders Bill Gardner and Dirk Schrader, CRM Dynamics has grown to be the largest independent partner in Canada. They are a member of Microsoft’s elite “inner circle” membership representing the top 1% of Microsoft Partners globally. The team won the Microsoft Canada Impact Award for Business Applications in 2021.
With cross-Canada consulting team, CRM Dynamics has brought Dynamics 365 solutions to some of the most recognized names in the country. Dedicated to implementing solutions that deliver value to customers, CRM Dynamics focuses on Sales, Marketing, Customer Service, Field Service, ERP, Portal, and Power Apps built within the Microsoft Dynamics platform.
For more information, please visit our website www.crmdynamics.com.
About HSO:
HSO is a Business Transformation Partner with deep industry expertise and global reach, leveraging the full power of Microsoft technology to transform the way in which people work and how businesses operate, ultimately driving improvements in business performance for our clients.
HSO helps companies modernize business operations, adopt intelligent automation, deliver real-time performance insights and connect the enterprise – accelerating the impact of digital transformation based on Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Azure.
Founded in 1987, HSO has more than 1,200 professionals throughout Europe, North America, and Asia and is one of the world’s top business solution and implementation partners and a member of Microsoft’s elite Inner Circle representing the top 1 percent of partners worldwide.
For more information, please visit our website www.hso.com
