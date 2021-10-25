Leading EB-5 Visa Firm Holds Free Webinar on EB-5 Investor Repayment Strategies for Direct $500K EB-5 Projects
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy firm, will host a webinar on Wednesday, October 27 at 3 PM EDT with expert EB-5 attorneys Mitch Wexler, Esq. and Kristi Ngo. Esq. of Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy, LLP. Titled, “EB-5 Investor Repayment Strategies for Direct $500K EB-5 Projects,” this live discussion will cover topics related to the most common strategies for EB-5 investor repayment for direct $500K EB-5 projects.
Register here to attend or watch the recorded event later.
On June 30, 2021, the EB-5 Regional Center Pilot Program expired and, unlike in previous years, the U.S. Congress did not pass legislation to reauthorize the program prior to the program’s sunset date or shortly thereafter. As a result, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is not accepting new I-526 petitions for regional center-sponsored investments and has stopped processing cases for regional center investors who filed on or before June 30. USCIS continues to accept and process I-526 petitions for direct EB-5 investments, as this program does not require reauthorization.
Following the EB-5 regional center program’s expiration on June 30, 2021, the only EB-5 immigration pathway for those wishing to immigrate to the United States has been direct EB-5 investment. “EB-5 direct investment remains the only option for prospective investors today seeking US permanent residency,” says Sam Silverman, founder and managing partner of EB5AN. “However, it is critical for EB-5 investors to understand how their capital will be repaid to them during the lifecycle of the business they invest into.”
Unlike regional center investments, which characteristically have several dozen—and sometimes hundreds—of immigrant investors who subscribe as limited partners in a professionally managed fund that invests in a large real estate project, direct EB-5 investments typically have between two and ten EB-5 investors and require an equity contribution to an operating business, such as a restaurant, that will create at least 10 new full-time W-2 jobs per EB-5 investor.
“The most common repayment strategies for direct EB-5 $500K projects include (i) cash flow sweep, (ii) equity financing, (iii) debt financing, and (iv) project sale” explained Mitch Wexler, Esq. managing partner of Fragomen.
Webinar registrants can submit questions in advance to info@eb5an.com.
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as by those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5 Affiliate Network is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries with a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures.
Fragomen is a global law firm focused exclusively on immigration for more than 70 years with more than 4,300 immigration-focused professionals and staff spanning more than 55 offices worldwide.
Mitch Wexler is a partner with Fragomen with 36 years of experience in immigration law. He is certified by the State Bar of California as a Specialist in Immigration & Nationality Law and has been recognized multiple times as a “Top 25 Immigration Lawyer” by EB5 Investors Magazine.
Kristi Q. Ngo is an associate at Fragomen who specializes in EB-5 and advises clients on direct and regional center investment and source-of-funds strategies. She has spoken at various conferences and was named one of 2018’s “Top 5 Rising Stars” by EB5 Investors Magazine.
