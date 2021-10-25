Madison Investments & No Kings Collective Present UMBRELLA 2.0
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A three-day pop-up in November with 25,000 square-feet of active art space showcasing site-specific installations, photography & paintings to spotlight the unveiling of Collection 14, a landmark mixed-use development project at 14 Street, NW.
Photos from the 2019 Umbrella event can be found here:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/pfa4klgi3hgyijj/AADkiVR8-CBIH7DHYzpkB0uva?dl=0
WHAT: Madison Investments, a family owned and operated real estate development firm located in the nation’s capital, is pleased to announce its second partnership with No Kings Collective, a DC-based creative agency & events company, to celebrate the unveiling of its landmark mixed-use development project, Collection 14, located at 1400 W Street, NW, 20009. Collection 14 is one of Washington’s most significant landmark redevelopment projects in the last decade. The event will encompass an entire city block to present a stimulating three-day pop-up from November 12-14. Over 100 artists and a handful of independent curators will present vivid art installations spread throughout the ground-level retails space. Guests can anticipate 25,000 square-feet of stimulating art space with over 240 pieces of artwork from D.C., Miami, Los Angeles and more. A handful of independent galleries will also be situated around the property. Visitors can anticipate the works to be compelling, diverse as well as colorful and irreverent. Among the highlights will be rooms curated by No Kings, Latela Curatorial and Monochrome Collective, as well as immersive activations from Social Supply design and Studio Sonic. All artworks will be available for purchase. Tickets are free, but guests are encouraged to register online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/umbrella-art-fair-tickets-195877554037.
WHEN: Friday, November 12, from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Saturday, November 13, from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Sunday, November 14, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
WHERE: 1400 W Street, NW, Washington, D.C. 20009.
WHY: The first Umbrella was held in 2019 just before development began on Collection 14. The event drew more than 12,000 art fans and high-profile guests, including Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York’s 14th congressional district. UMBRELLA 2.0 will continue the celebration of this legacy address, which was formerly the home of Martha’s Table, as well as its adjoining properties. The aim of this three-day event is to bring the community together to revel in art and unveil Madison Investments’ new mixed-use development property, which is the largest landmark redevelopment projects in Washington, D.C. within the last decade.
Within Collection 14, Madison Investments boasts 233 apartment units, 30,000 square-feet of retail venues, 5,300 square-feet of office space, 4,000 square-feet of event space that will also be a platform for promoting the arts along with an expansive lobby. Tenants will find bright open, modern floor plans with quartz countertops, designer tile kitchen backsplash, energy efficient, stainless-steel appliances, noise cancelling tiple pane windows, dual vanities, custom-tile showers, blonde, wood plank flooring and a variety of innovative floor plans, including those with private patios and balconies. Interested parties are encouraged to call (833) 519-7550 or visit Collection14@bellpartnersinc.com to tour available studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.
No Kings Collective, which is owned and operated by Brandon Hill and Peter Chang, has collaborated with Madison Investments to create a large-scale mural throughout Collection 14, providing a fresh urban accent to the streetscape. For more information on No Kings Collective, please visit: http://www.nokingscollective.com/about.
About Madison Investments
Madison Investments is a family-owned and operated real estate development firm located in the nation’s capital, focusing on the renovation and ground-up development of residential and mixed-use properties with an emphasis on luxury design. Madison is propelled by the vision of its two founders, Sia and Barry Madani, and behind them is a versatile team that fuses expertise with diverse sectors. Founded in 2006, the firm’s management team has worked together in Washington D.C. and its surrounding markets in varying capacities for over 35 years. The company has delivered multiple award-winning projects. Notable projects include Elysium Logan, Elysium Fourteen, 11Q, Kipling House, Lawrence House, 1020 Monroe and Hailey House. For more information, please visit: http://www.madisoninvestments.net.
