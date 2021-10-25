Submit Release
Hiker Fatality on Lonesome Lake Trail

CONTACT: Sgt. Heidi Murphy 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 October 25, 2021

Franconia, NH – At approximately 8:00 a.m. on October 23, 2021, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a hiker that was actively receiving CPR on the Lonesome Lake Trail in Franconia. The hiker, a 53-year-old male from Beverly, MA, was hiking with a partner when he suddenly collapsed on the trail. The pair were approximately one mile from the trailhead. His hiking partner immediately called out for help.

Two EMTs happened to be hiking on the same trail and immediately started performing CPR. Unfortunately, their valiant efforts were unable to revive the hiker. Conservation Officers and rescue volunteers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue team were able to bring the hiker down to the trailhead arriving at approximately 10:51 a.m. The name of the hiker is being withheld at this time pending notification of family.

