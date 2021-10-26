Indie Pop Artist Joséphine Shares Vibrant Music Video “Babygirl”

There is sultriness like Lana Del Rey and Amy Winehouse found in her sound, blended with lyricism that’s poetic and mystical. This is evident in Joséphine Tehrani’s elegant old-world music video “Babygirl.”

Mixing eroticism and experimentation together in her music, the Persian-American singer/songwriter weaves a multitude of influences in her music, inspired by artists from the U.S., U.K., and Middle East.