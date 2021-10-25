WCG to Host October 28 Blood Drive in Colorado Springs
WCG, a tax and accounting firm in Colorado Springs, is hosting a mobile blood drive on October 28, in partnership with Vitalant.
There is a critical need for blood donations right now.”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WCG Inc., located in Colorado Springs’ Flying Horse neighborhood, is hosting a community mobile blood drive on Thursday, October 28, 2021. The group of tax consultants is partnering with First National Bank of Monument, The Club at Flying Horse and Vitalant to provide a safe and convenient way to donate blood. According to Vitalant, “Hundreds of blood drives have been canceled across the country resulting in a loss of more than 130,000 units of blood."
— Tina Watson
Tina Watson, CPA, Senior Partner of WCG, “We have had great success with our previous blood drives, which is amazing given our COVID landscape. The U.S. is experiencing a blood shortage and we need to continue the donation enthusiasm.”
Per Vitalant’s questions and answers, “blood donation does not impact or weaken a donor’s immune system.” They continue in response to safety, “our staff follow rigorous safety and disinfection protocols, including wearing masks and gloves, wiping down donor-touched areas after every collection, using sterile single-use collection sets for every donation/collection an washing their hands before and after any donor contact.” Vitalant says that if you’ve received any COVID-19 vaccine, you may still give blood or platelets if you meet all other eligibility requirements. Donors who have fully recovered from COVID and have been symptom-free for at least three weeks are still eligible to donate. Eligible blood donors are encouraged to read safety information provided by WCG and Vitalant, and schedule a donor time on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Both are available on WCG’s website at wcginc.com/drive. Should scheduling difficulties arise, please contact WCG directly for assistance.
WCG is also an official Care and Share drop-off location. Donors are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items as part of their blood donation.
