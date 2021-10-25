Reverse Mortgages in Jacksonville: Florida’s Best Reverse Mortgage Company Announces New Office Location
Florida’s Best Reverse Mortgage Company is expanding its retail presence in Florida with a new office location in Jacksonville.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reverse mortgages in Jacksonville are becoming increasingly popular and Florida’s Best Reverse Mortgage Company plans to capitalize on the trend by establishing a local presence. Located in the heart of Jacksonville, Florida’s Best Reverse Mortgage Company Jacksonville serves Jacksonville, St. Augustine, Palm Coast, and all of Northeastern Florida.
“Folks really want to be able to work with someone local and trusted. With that in mind, expanding our retail presence in Florida is very important to us.” said Brian Correa, President of Florida’s Best Reverse Mortgage Company. “Our clients had expressed frustration trying to find and meet with a reverse mortgage professional in Florida to discuss their situation face to face, because most reverse mortgage companies are based in other states and lack a physical presence in the Sunshine State. While we are happy to have them as clients now, we realized that there are thousands of others all over Florida looking for the same experience. So we are excited and hope this office in Jacksonville gives people more options to talk to a local professional about reverse mortgages.”
With interest in reverse mortgages in Jacksonville at an all-time high, Florida’s Best aims to serve the local community by providing unsurpassed service with passion and providing as much information as possible to anyone interested in learning more about a reverse mortgage in Jacksonville, a reverse mortgage in St Augustine, a reverse mortgage in Palm Coast, or a reverse mortgage anywhere in Northeastern Florida.
“You can’t replace looking someone right in the eye when you are doing business, especially business as important as the equity in your home. Our goal is complete statewide coverage for anyone in Florida who wants to learn more about a reverse mortgage locally. Don’t be fooled by celebrity endorsements; we know reverse mortgages and the Florida market better than anyone, it’s all we do!” concluded Mr. Correa.
A reverse mortgage (sometimes referred to as a Home Equity Conversion Mortgage, or HECM), is a mortgage available to seniors as young as 62 (Some programs as young as 55!) that does not require a mortgage payment. Equity in the form of tax-free cash can be used for almost any purpose, although debt consolidation and elimination of current mortgage payments are among the most popular uses.
About Florida’s Best Reverse Mortgage Company:
Florida’s Best Reverse Mortgage Company is a boutique mortgage brokerage firm that specializes in reverse mortgages and caters to the Florida market exclusively. Dedicated to providing reverse mortgage products to senior homeowners, Florida’s Best Reverse Mortgage is community driven and locally focused. The Jacksonville office is located at 5011 Gate Parkway Building 100, Ste 100, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Phone: 904-515-5108; meetings by appointment only. Go to www.FloridasBestReverse.com to learn more or to find a location near you.
Jack Summers
Florida's Best Reverse Mortgage Company
+1 844-352-2378
email us here