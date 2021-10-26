Y-AXIS ANNOUNCES GRAND LAUNCH OF GLOBAL INDIAN WEBSITE
LAUNCH OF GLOBAL INDIAN WEBSITEHYDERABAD, TS, INDIA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate release
Date: October 25, 2021
Website: https://www.globalindian.com/
Contact: editor@globalindian.com
Y-AXIS ANNOUNCES GRAND LAUNCH OF GLOBAL INDIAN WEBSITE
Hyderabad, Telangana - Y-Axis has entered a new era in creating the Global Indians. It has launched the Global Indian website today, which showcases the successful journeys of Indians abroad and their impact on India.
Global Indian publishes every Hero’s Journey online and aims to: showcase the inspirational journeys of Global Indians, provide a stable manifesto for Indians to become Global Indians, be a connector for global diasporas, celebrate the Global Indians contribution, inspire other Global Indians to share their
success and to cheer up the Indian entrepreneurship skills, and to shore up the Global Indian talent.
Publishing these inspirational journeys inspires, motivates, and supports the present and future generations, which aspires them to go beyond where they were born in a spirit of adventure and discovery and return home with new ideas, capital, or network that braces India for development.
"We aspire to exploit and realize the potentialities of Indian talent by harmonizing with global opportunities to create a purpose-driven Global Indian community. "
Global Indian is all about PIOs (Persons of Indian Origin) and their successful contributions to their homeland. This accounts for mentorship, leadership, ideation, volunteering for shaping a new India.
About Global Indian
Our panel of journalists and editors highlights the success stories of overseas Indians and their contributions to their motherland. We aim to publish successful journeys of PIOs and their inspiration that attracts the present and the forthcoming generations to become a Global Indian.
About Y-Axis
Y-Axis is India’s No.1 Overseas Career Consultant and presumably the world’s largest B2C immigration firm. Established in 1999, our 40+ company-owned and managed offices across India, Dubai, Sharjah, Melbourne, Sydney, and 1100+ employees serve over 1 million customers. We have Licensed Recruitment Agents in India and IATA travel agents. As part of our services, we provide personal one-on-one counseling to about 40,000+ individual inquiries every month for migration, study, and work visas. Over 50% of our customers are through word-of-mouth. No other company understands overseas careers like we do.
We are hiring full-time and freelance writers. If interested, kindly mail to careers@globalindian.com
Anshul Singhal
Global Indian
editor@globalindian.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn