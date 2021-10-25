Fuel Cell UAV Market Top Key Players - Northrop Grumman, Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies, Textron Inc.
Fuel cell UAV market opportunity analysis & industry forecast by 2027. The global market segmented by application, payloads, industry vertical & geography.PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fuel Cell UAV Market Outlook – 2027
An unmanned aerial vehicle is one of the advanced systems in the aviation industry, which has gradually gained significant popularity in the military, commercial, and civil applications. Fuel cell unmanned aerial vehicles are the UAVs backed by fuel cell power modules. Moreover, these fuel cell unmanned vehicles possess a higher energy-to-mass ratio than the traditional battery systems. These power modules can provide over three times more flight endurance to the commercial unmanned aerial vehicles. This further allows the maximization of productivity, while minimizing downtime and achieve more in a single drone flight.
The key players analyzed in the report include General Atomics, EnergyOR Technologies, Northrop Grumman, Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies, Textron Inc., MicroMultiCopter Aero Technology, Boeing, Ultra Electronics, Protonex, and Jadoo Power System
COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:
Fuel cell UAV production is going to be more agile after the end of COVID-19.
The supply chain disruption is expected to affect the future growth of the companies due to lockdown.
The revenue is not being generated for the companies due to the ongoing pandemic, which will result in major losses across the year.
Companies have to deal on a significant margin basis to revive the market.
A huge monetary loss has been accounted for in the revenue generation of the Fuel cell UAV companies due to the lockdown.
Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis
The global market for fuel cell UAV is driven by high investment in the military unmanned aircraft domain. This is followed by a rise in threat to national security. Moreover, the market is witnessing the trend of advancement in technology, Formira Hydrogen-on-Demand technology being one of the most recent trends in the market. However, a decline in the price of non-renewable resources is likely to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.
The global fuel cell UAV market trends are as follows:
Technological advancements to foster the growth
The technological advancements in the UAV market have been profoundly attracting the military and commercial segments toward the procurement of the latest models. Moreover, the incorporation of eco-friendly propulsion systems such as fuel cells and solar cells is proliferating the growth of the global market. The manufacturers of UAV have been consistently working on reducing the weight of vehicles since, in a UAV, around 40% of weight is of the power source and fuel tank. Therefore, the ability of fuel cells to reduce the overall weight of the UAV is highly seen as a lucrative aspect in the market. Furthermore, the market players focus on achieving fuel efficiency while reducing the weight and minimizing the cost of production. Such factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the global fuel cell UAV market.
Increase in investment from the military sector
The rise in threat to national security is urging the nations to increase their defense budget to bolster their military strength. Moreover, the defense sector of various nations is acquiring advanced equipment such as fuel cell unmanned aerial vehicles to enhance the military capabilities. Furthermore, the incorporation of newer generation technology is accelerating the application of fuel cell UAVs in the military & defense sector. Moreover, the global market for fuel cell UAV has also been witnessing a potential demand from the non-military aviation sector. These factors are anticipated to boost the growth for the global market.
Key Benefits of the Report:
This study presents the analytical depiction of the global fuel cell UAV industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the global fuel cell UAV market share.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global fuel cell UAV market growth scenario.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.
The report provides a detailed global fuel cell UAV market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.
Questions Answered in the Fuel cell UAV Market Research Report:
Which are the leading market players active in the Fuel cell UAV market?
What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?
What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?
What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?
