Judge Malcolm Simmons Training Magistrates in Maldives

Judge Malcolm Simmons continues working with the Judicial Service Commission and judiciary of the Maldives to deliver training to judges and magistrates
Judge Malcolm Simmons conducts training of judges in cooperation with Maldives Judicial Service Commission and Maldives Judicial Academy”LONDON, CITY OF LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Judge Malcolm Simmons continues to work with UNDP and judicial authorities of Maldives on the rollout of a training programme for judges and magistrates in Maldives. This training programme follows the successful completion of a training needs assessment conducted by Judge Simmons and his re-design of the judicial training curriculum. The new training program includes modules on sexual and gender-based violence, hearing evidence of children and vulnerable witnesses, protective/special measures for vulnerable witnesses, ethics and conduct, judicial case management, legal reasoning and judgment writing.
During the latest training programs conducted by Judge Malcolm Simmons in cooperation the UNDP, Judicial Academy of Maldives, Maldives Judicial Service Commission and the United Kingdom High Commission, judges and magistrates received training on sexual and gender-based violence, judicial case management, legal reasoning and judgment writing. Twenty six judges attended the three day training on Thulusdhoo Island, Maldives.
Following the conclusion of that training, Judge Malcolm Simmons was greeted by a reception committee of local school children and dignitaries on Baa atoll before meeting magistrates with whom he held very productive discussions regarding judicial reform in Maldives, including the roll out of a new judicial performance evaluation policy.
On 14 October 2021 during a meeting with regional magistrates on Mahibadhoo, Judge Malcolm Simmons explained the new performance evaluation policy to atoll magistrates and answered their questions regarding the forthcoming pilot project.
Judge Malcolm Simmons served as an international judge from 2004 to 2017 hearing war crime and serious and organised crime cases. He presided in some of the most complex war crime and serious organised crime cases in Bosnia & Herzegovina and Kosovo during their troubled post-war periods. He served as President of EU International Judges from 2014 to 2017. He is particularly well-known for his judicial reform work and has more that 20 years experience training judges, prosecutors and lawyers. He has worked in judicial reform projects in Bosnia & Herzegovina, Kosovo, Serbia, Pakistan and Maldives.
