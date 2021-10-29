Submit Release
Virus Filtration Market Analysis 2021-26: Industry Trends, Size, Share and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Virus Filtration Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global virus filtration market grew at a CAGR of around 11% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Virus filtration is a non-destructive, effective and easy-to-use method of retaining both enveloped and non-enveloped virus particles present on the surface or within the pores of a polymeric membrane. It is widely used in continuous bioprocessing, which is gaining traction in monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) for offering small facility footprints. As it does not impact the product quality, virus filtration is considered as a suitable solution for manufacturing biological products, such as vaccines, gene therapy, somatic cells and recombinant therapeutic proteins, and enhancing their safety. It is also utilized to eliminate blood-borne pathogens from plasma-derived products.

Market Trends

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the urgent need for potential therapies and vaccines to treat coronavirus-affected patients are currently driving the global demand for virus filtrations. Furthermore, continuous advancements in bioprocessing technologies, including single-use equipment, perfusion reactors, and chromatography resins, are positively influencing the adoption of virus filtration in the production of various biotherapeutic products. Besides this, the introduction of an advanced asymmetric membrane structure that offers no impact on virus retention through pressure variations, high loads, or process interruptions is expected to strengthen the market growth over the forecasted period.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd.
Charles River Laboratories, Inc (NYSE: CRL)
Clean Cells
Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR)
Merck KGaA (ETR: MRK)
Sartorius AG (ETR: SRT)
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.(NYSE: TMO)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end use and geography.

Breakup by Product:

Consumables
Kits and Reagents
Others
Instruments
Filtration Systems
Chromatography Systems
Services

Breakup by Application:

Biologicals
Vaccines and Therapeutics
Blood and Blood Products
Cellular and Gene Therapy Products
Others
Medical Devices
Water Purification
Air Purification
Others

Breakup by End Use:

Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Contract Research Organizations
Academic Institutes and Research Laboratories
Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

