First Lady Tammy Murphy Headlines Grand Opening for First Female-Owned Birth Center in NJ
LAKEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An event headlined by New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy and numerous other dignitaries and officials celebrating the official grand opening of Tru Birth Center, the first female-owned freestanding birth center in New Jersey, was held in Lakewood on Sunday.
Under the medical direction of Dr. Clara Surowitz, MD, FACOG, Tru Birth Center, a data- and science-driven facility, provides a relaxed and beautiful spa-like environment for women to give birth in, a stark contrast to the clinical feel of a hospital.
Dr. Surowitz, who has strived to provide an ever-greater and refined standard of care in her decade-plus performing deliveries, noted that a mountain of evidence supports the revolutionary birthing experience established by Tru Birth Center, founded on science-backed midwife-led deliveries and buttressed by a team of experienced physicians and nurses.
Dr. Surowitz and the Tru Birth Center staff – a highly skilled, diverse, and all-female team – have already gained widespread acclaim for their success in performing deliveries with low incidence of medical interventions. In fact, Dr. Surowitz was recently recognized by Amerigroup as having the lowest C-section rate in the state of New Jersey: just 2%. The number is a true statistical outlier compared to the national average, which is over 30%.
The team's success comes from Dr. Surowitz's leadership and 16-plus years of experience in delivering over 4,000 babies, as well as the five midwives on the team who have performed nearly 10,000 births themselves in their collective careers.
In her remarks at the Tru Birth Center's grand opening, Dr. Surowitz explained her success in achieving healthy outcomes for both mother and baby, saying that her model of care, in which the mother is supported during her birthing experience, rather than being rushed through it, is key to healthy outcomes.
“Tru offers collaborative physician and midwifery care. It is my sincere belief, and one that is supported by data, that this model of care is superior as it recognizes and supports physiologic birth,” Dr. Surowitz said in prepared remarks at the event. “It results in lower C-section rates, lower intervention rates, and overall better health outcomes.”
New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy, who has made maternal and infant health her top priority, expressed her appreciation for Tru Birth Center, underlining the necessity and primacy of improving of maternal and newborn health outcomes.
“I just finished taking a tour of this really beautiful facility, and I know this is a blessing to every mom who is fortunate enough to deliver here,” First Lady Murphy said in an address. “It truly is beautifully serene, thoughtful, and literally every detail has been attended to… I am particularly excited for all the families here in Lakewood and the surrounding area who are preparing to welcome a baby right here.”
The First Lady noted her collaborative efforts with policymakers and healthcare professionals across New Jersey to improve maternal and newborn health outcomes, saying that she has observed noted improvement in the way care is provided to mothers and newborns, and is optimistic about the future of giving birth in the Garden State.
“I am proud to share that as we work to implement new initiatives and the recommendations of the Nurture New Jersey Strategic Plan, we are doing so together with a wide spectrum of partners, including the Tru Birth Center and so many of you here today,” the First Lady said. “After three-plus years of work, we really are starting to see the stars align, and with your help and the commitment of so many others across the state, I know that together we will truly make New Jersey the safest and most equitable place in the United States to deliver and raise a baby.”
Other dignitaries and officials in attendance or expressing support for the opening of Tru Birth Center included: Lakewood Mayor Ray Coles; Howell Mayor Teresa Berger, Rep. Chris Smith; Rep. Jeff Van Drew; State Senator Bob Singer; State Senator Vin Gopal; Assemblyman Eric Houghtaling; Assemblywoman JoAnn Downey; Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy; Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey; Ocean County Freeholder Virginia “Ginny” Haines; Lakewood Committeeman Menashe Miller; Lakewood Committeeman Albert Akerman; Lakewood Committeeman Meir Lichtenstein; Rabbi Moshe Meir Weiss; Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer; Dr. Reuven Shanik; Dr. Daniel Lapidus; Dr. Shimshon Zimmerman; CHEMED CEO Dr. David Friedman; Ocean University Medical Center President Jason Kreitner; Monmouth Medical Center Department of OB/GYN Director Dr. Robert Graebe; Monmouth Medical Center President & CEO Eric Carney; Primary Maternity Care CEO Amy Romano; Central Jersey Family Health Consortium CEO Robyn D’Oria; and numerous other officials and executives from local and regional organizations and health insurance providers.
Jeffrey Surowitz
Tru OB/GYN & Birth Center, LLC
+ +1 2489141138
email us here