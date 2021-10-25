A public hearing to consider the possible commutation of sentence for Alejandro DeLaRosa, #588504

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Chris Gautz, Public Information Officer

517-335-2316

The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. to consider the possible commutation of sentence for Alejandro DeLaRosa, #588504. The hearing will be conducted via video through Microsoft Teams and can be accessed by clicking HERE.

Those planning to access the hearing must call 517-335-1736 no later than October 29, 2021 to confirm attendance.

Alejandro DeLaRosa was sentenced to two terms of 3 years to 15 years for the crimes of Controlled Substance-Possess Narcotic/Cocaine Less Than 25 Grams and Operating Intoxicated/Impaired/Controlled Substance 3rd - Habitual 4th. Alejandro DeLaRosa was sentenced on November 25, 2019 out of Ottawa County.

Adrianne Van Langevelde, Member of the Michigan Parole Board, will conduct the hearing under the provisions of the MCLA 791.244 prior to any recommendation for executive clemency by the Parole Board.

When logging into the hearing, your video must be turned off and audio muted to eliminate distraction during the hearing.

Please be advised that recordings, photography, or screenshots of the proceeding are prohibited.