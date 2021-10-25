Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market Valuation to Outstrip USD 61,689 Mn by 2028

Enhancers that are expected to be delivered through transdermal route, which could enhance skin permeability and thus fuel the market growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, " Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market by Type of Delivery System [Passive (Matrix System and Reservoir System), Active [Structure Based, Electrical Based, (Iontophoresis, Electroporation, and Sonophoresis), and Others] and Application (Analgesics, Hormone Replacement Therapy, Cardiovascular Disorders, Motion Sickness, and Smoking Cessation) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.Innovation in transdermal drug delivery technologies drives the market growth. For instance, companies are developing new adhesives and enhancers that are expected to be delivered through transdermal route, which could enhance skin permeability and thus fuel the market growth.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as
Novartis AG
Johnson & Johnson
Mylan N.V.
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
Bayer AG
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
GlaxoSmithKline plc.
Acrux Limited
Echo Therapeutics, Inc.
Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period, owing to improvement in healthcare infrastructures and rise in expenditures in emerging markets (India and China) to cater to the unmet medical needs. Technological advancements to develop cost-effective technologies in these nations offer a lucrative opportunity for the market growth. Key Findings of the Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market:
Reservoir system segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.
Matrix system contributed for nearly two-third share of the global passive transdermal drug delivery systems market, in 2016.
Structure-based drug delivery system segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.3% during the analysis period.
Cardiovascular disorders segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.
France and Germany collectively contributed for more than one-third share of the European transdermal drug delivery systems market in 2016.
Japan is the major shareholder, accounting for more than one-third share of the Asia-Pacific transdermal drug delivery systems market in 2016. CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION
1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION
1.2. KEY BENEFITS
1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
1.4.1. Secondary research
1.4.2. Primary research
1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE
3.2. KEY FINDINGS
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.2.2. Top winning strategies
3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING
3.4. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.3. Opportunities 