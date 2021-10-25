Thanksweb Predict the Future of Digital Media Marketing
The year 2025 will see substantial growth in the number of brands opting for digital media marketing.
The number can shoot up as high as 666 million. It is further expected that India's online business market will grow to Rs. 7 trillion.
So, what will it bring for people who are into the digital media marketing industry? When spoken to the founder of Thanksweb and digital marketing expert, he said, "Digital Marketing will open approx. 20 lakhs different types of job in the coming years."
Our next question is whether digital marketers will have to participate in a race to meet the new era? A lot happened during 2020 in a blink of an eye. Many brands who switched to a new industry fearing the predicted loss in sectors like travel, offline teaching, dine-in restaurants can't ignore digital marketing anymore. Many brands who are still struggling to keep their age-old offline business slowly understand the importance of online presence.
The industries that are seeing increased e-commerce activity have seen an initial advantage go to brands that have invested in technology and data tools. The brands can change their messaging quickly. Many of these companies use first-party data to provide potential customers and customers with relevant and useful information at every stage of the purchase funnel. In some cases, this has not only widened the advantage of the top-performing companies but has allowed them to dominate the market.
If you believe that physical meeting a client makes a lot of difference than just interacting over Google Meet or Zoom call, you might not agree to the complete shift from offline to online. Take a look at ten exceptional digital marketing services Thanksweb professionals suggest that will make you think again.
1. Create brand identity, get a website
Your customers look for products and services online before making a buying decision. Today or in the coming years, any business will find it difficult to survive if it does not have an online identity.
2. Quick Facebook Business Profile
Social media platforms are constantly trying to make it easy for businesses to showcase themselves online. Take the advantage and get one for your business. A social media professional can help you get a quick profile ready and manage the account to maintain relationships with your current and potential customers.
3. Go Visible on Google Search Engines
There shouldn’t be a doubt about it if, say, businesses do well if they are visible on top search results of Google. While this works as a long term marketing plan, you would require a professional who can manage the overall optimization of your website.
4. Teach Online & Organize Classes
Businesses like yoga classes, coaching centres, dance classes and regular schools have to turn their operations online if they still haven’t. While it makes it easy to reach a large audience, which might not be possible through offline marketing, it also makes it convenient to manage business altogether.
5. Take your offline store online
Retail stores can start an ecommerce platform allowing customers to order products from the comfort of home. This eases the buying process for customers and gets you more sales than you can expect at your offline store.
Thanksweb professionals are helping brands enjoy the benefits of digital marketing. A considerable investment has been done to gear up and meet the future demands of digital marketing. If you are looking for professional digital marketing services, connect with the experts today.
