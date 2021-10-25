Spindletop Capital Announces Appointment of Stephen Hipp and Tom Rodgers as Senior Advisors
AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spindletop Capital Management, a healthcare-focused growth equity firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Hipp to the firm's investment committee and the Spindletop Advisory Board and Tom Rodgers to Spindletop's Advisory Board as a Senior Advisor to the firm.
Stephen brings over 25 years of investment experience with complementary experience across high-growth and middle-market healthcare companies. He recently retired from Goldman Sachs & Company, where he served as Managing Director and Co-Head of the Goldman Sachs Specialty Lending Group from March 2004 until September 2020 and invested in over 625 transactions. He served on the GS Investment Committee for 17 years and in leadership roles for more than two decades. Before joining Goldman Sachs, Mr. Hipp previously served as Senior Vice President of Underwriting and Portfolio Management of GE Capital's Media and Telecommunications Finance Group from March 1999 until March 2004. He served as a Senior Associate in the leveraged lending group of Creditanstalt from 1997-1999. Mr. Hipp began his career as an auditor for Ernst & Young, LLP in 1990, transitioning to the Restructuring and Reorganizations Advisory Group through 1997.
Tom currently serves as executive vice president and chief strategy and business development officer of McKesson Corporation. Tom oversees McKesson's overall strategic plan and initiatives, as well as key acquisitions and venture investments. Tom previously led the launch and successful scaling of McKesson's Venture fund and served as senior vice president and managing director of McKesson Ventures for its first six years. Tom has more than twenty-five years of experience working in both emerging companies and large healthcare environments. Previously Tom served as Director, Strategic Investments at Cambia Health, and was a partner at Advanced Technology Ventures, where he led the fund's investments in healthcare technology.
"The addition of Stephen and Tom to our team at Spindletop further enhances our leadership as a trusted industry partner for exceptional entrepreneurs and market-leading healthcare companies," notes Dr. Evan Melrose, Managing Director at Spindletop Capital. "We believe their combined healthcare expertise and financial acumen serving healthcare companies complement the great work being done here and better enables us to create additional value in our portfolio companies." Dr. Kelly Huang, Managing Director at Spindletop Capital, added, "Spindletop continues to invest in building unrivaled capabilities and network in healthcare. Stephen and Tom are veteran healthcare leaders and will be a complementary addition to the Spindletop team of over twenty advisors and operating partners."
ABOUT SPINDLETOP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
Spindletop Capital, founded in 2011, is a healthcare investment firm focused on providing expansion capital for commercial-stage healthcare companies. Based in Austin, Spindletop is managed by an unrivaled team of investment professionals and advisors with deep operating, technical, and transactional experience. Spindletop Capital leverages the organization's deep expertise, broad network, and proprietary access to Texas resources to enhance value for management teams and financing syndicates. Spindletop Capital invests nationally across all healthcare sectors, including medical devices, diagnostics, healthcare services, healthcare IT, specialty pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology.
