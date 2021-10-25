IVI and JEDI partner for innovations in health and science
SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Vaccine Institute (IVI) and the Joint European Disruptive Initiative (JEDI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a collaborative relationship. Both organizations are dedicated to advancing innovations in health and science. IVI and JEDI will explore many cooperation routes, in particular around innovative approaches to zoonoses, infectious diseases and in addressing the global threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).
Additionally, the MOU invites Dr. Jerome Kim, Director General of IVI, Mr. Francois Belin, Chief Operating Officer of IVI, and Dr. Anh Wartel, Deputy Director General of IVI’s Clinical, Assessment, Regulatory, and Evaluation Unit, to participate in JEDI’s International Partners Advisory Board.
The signing ceremony took place at the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) in Paris, France with Dr. Jerome Kim and Mr. André Loesekrug-Pietri, Chairman of JEDI. Other participants included: Dr. Anh Wartel; Mr. Francois Belin; Dr. Antoine Petit, President and CEO of CNRS; General Jean-Paul Paloméros, Board member of JEDI and former Supreme Allied Commander Transformation of NATO; Mr. Guillaume Leroy, Life Sciences Senior Advisor at JEDI; and Mr. Romain Forestier, Technology & Scientific Project Leader at JEDI.
Dr. Kim said: “IVI’s new partnership with JEDI highlights shared commitments to accelerating innovations in science and technology to solve some of the world’s greatest challenges. For IVI, those challenges are related to eradicating endemic and epidemic diseases as well as what is now referred to as the “silent pandemic”: the growing spread of antimicrobial resistance. With JEDI’s common interest in combatting existing and future zoonoses as well as global AMR, we look forward to collaborating on solutions to this threat to humanity.”
Mr. Loesekrug-Pietri said: “JEDI and IVI share a common ambition for significant societal impact. Thanks to our collaboration, we aim to mobilize not only the best teams in Europe but also the best scientific talent in the world. As we did for the JEDI GrandChallenge against Covid-19, we want to introduce disruptive approaches to other fields of healthcare, with boldness and a total focus on excellence. As a first concrete step, we are excited to work with IVI to tackle antimicrobial resistance, including new capabilities in computational biology.”
About the International Vaccine Institute (IVI)
The International Vaccine Institute (IVI) is a nonprofit inter-governmental organization established in 1997 at the initiative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). IVI has 36 countries and the World Health Organization (WHO) on its treaty, including the Republic of Korea, Sweden, India, and Finland as state funders. Our mandate is to make vaccines available and accessible for the world’s most vulnerable people. We focus on infectious diseases of global health importance such as cholera, typhoid, shigella, salmonella, schistosomiasis, chikungunya, group A strep, Hepatitis A, HPV, TB, HIV, MERS, COVID-19, as well as antimicrobial resistance. For more information, please visit https://www.ivi.int.
About the Joint European Disruptive Initiative (JEDI)
The Joint European Disruptive Initiative (JEDI) aims to bring Europe and democracies in a leadership position in emerging and breakthrough technologies, by launching GrandChallenges to push the frontiers of science & innovation. Driven by humanistic values, JEDI is focused on solving major societal challenges of our time (environment, healthcare, digital, education, oceans, space) through innovation, with a radical method based on speed, excellence, interdisciplinarity and bold risk-taking.
JEDI is the European advanced research projects agency (ARPA), for the common good, powered by more than 4.600 technology and scientific leaders from academia, industry and deeptech startups, in 29 countries in Europe and globally. It is fully independent and financed by engaged foundations, companies, individuals and public institutions. For more information visit www.jedi.foundation and follow @eurojedi
