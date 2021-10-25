DonnaInk Publications 2021 fall book releases
DonnaInk Publications features a diverse suite of new fall releases for 2021 for readers' entertainment.
Each of the aforementioned titles are from authors under a traditional and Indie representation agreement with DonnaInk Publications and feature eclectic writs receiving five-star reviews.”WASHINGTON, D.C, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DonnaInk Publications has recently released three new titles, "Saving the Small World" and "Montana Scourge" by Gerhard Plenert and "Mississippi 2 Hollywood" by Nicholas (Nick) Bernard Payne. Additional newly released (October 2021) titles include "Reveal the Future, Learn From Today Journal" and "Winter's Notes: A Seasonal Journal" - both are journals with a suite of add-on journals and adult and children color books on the horizon. However, DonnaInk Publications fall releases' schedule also includes:
— Ms. Donna L. Quesinberry
Adult Titles:
1) Faces of Rap Mothers - Book 4 (10.31.2021) - https://www.donnaink.com/product-page/copy-of-faces-of-rap-mothers-bk-4-hrdcvr-color
2) The Spiritual Sociopath - Volume 1 (11.20.2021) - https://www.donnaink.com/product-page/the-spiritual-sociopath-trade-b-w
3) The Spiritual Sociopath - Volume 2 (11.27.2021) - https://www.donnaink.com/product-page/the-spiritual-sociopath-volume-ii
4) The Spiritual Sociopath - Volume 3 (12.04.2021) - https://www.donnaink.com/product-page/the-spiritual-sociopath-volume-iii
5) Official Group X (11.07.2021) - https://www.donnaink.com/product-page/faces-of-rap-mothers-group-x-bk-1-trade-color
6) Faces of Rap Mothers - Book 5 (11.15.2021) - https://www.donnaink.com/product-page/faces-of-rap-mothers-bk-5-hrdcvr-color
7) Faces of Rap Mothers - Book 6 (11.20.2021) - https://www.donnaink.com/product-page/faces-of-rap-mothers-bk-6
8) Faces of Rap Mothers Fathers Edition - Book One (11.25.2021) - https://www.donnaink.com/product-page/copy-of-faces-of-rap-mothers-fathers-edition-bk-1-trade-color
9) For the Love of My Children (12.10.2021) - https://www.donnaink.com/product-page/for-the-love-of-my-children-by-steven-kay
10) Laughter and Other Consideration (12.20.2021) - https://www.donnaink.com/product-page/laughter-and-other-considerations-by-ms-donna-l-quesinberry
Children's Titles:
1) TBI Guy's Learnin' Lessons: Dealin' With Bullies (11.30.2021) - https://www.donnaink.com/product-page/tbi-guy-s-learnin-lessons-dealin-with-bullies
2) Tyler's Bullying Rap (12.07.2021) - https://www.donnaink.com/product-page/tyler-s-bullying-rap
3) Being a Twin (12.15.2021) - https://www.donnaink.com/product-page/being-a-twin-me-and-my-best-friend
Activity Books (interspersed throughout fall 2021):
1) Zen Mandala Adult Color Book
2) Zen Mandala Children's Color Book
3) Faces of Rap Mothers Book 1, Book 2, and Book 3 Adult Color Books
4) Faces of Rap Mothers Book 1, Book 2, and Book 3 Children's Color Books
5) TBI Guy's Learnin' Lessons Activity Book
6) TBI Guy's Learnin' Lessons Color Book
The "Faces of Rap Mothers" series, through our Beat Deep Books Imprint, was nominated as the most entertaining hip-hop book of the year for several years and an entire reality television show and now, television station, have built off their branded nonfiction entertainment books.
Visit the publisher website today and look for coupon codes throughout the fall 2021 season on the website . . . www.donnaink.com.
About the Publisher: DonnaInk Publications, L.L.C., a small, woman-owned, traditional and "Indie" publishing house, features authors' works arriving from nine countries who share diverse eclectic books discriminating readers (e.g.: derived through organic, direct sales, and additional growth verticals) love! Our top ten niche' market successes are maintained through quality-achievement in the representation, and presentation, of titles for reader consumption.
Author, Individual, Business Service Offerings:
Ms. Donna L. Quesinberry
DonnaInk Publications, L.L.C.
+1 910-528-4347
