I Am the Colour of Beautiful Will Sponsor the Keynote Panel at the 22nd African American Women in Cinema Festival

“Who Told You Your Black Is Not Beautiful” is the topic of this Keynote Panel Discussion Being Held on November 5, 2021 with Host Dr. Karen Moore

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The panel is “Who Told You Your Black Is Not Beautiful” This will be an enlightening Discussion on Colorism In Film & Media. It will be followed by the screening of a new short film 'Who Told You Your Black Is Not Beautiful'. The African American Women in Cinema Film Festival is one of the most celebrated female film events in the country. Every year, the AAWICFF celebrates ambitious women filmmakers from all over the globe. Since 1998, the organization has premiered a number of distinctive films that featured workshops and keynote panels hosted by accomplished professionals within the industry. Terra Renee is the Founder and President of African American Women In Cinema Organization, Inc. (AAWIC). Terra Renee has utilized her strong background in filmmaking to empower and support the women in the film industry for the past 23 years.

Dr. Karen Moore is the founder of I AM THE COLOUR OF BEAUTIFUL™ Global. This is a global action organization focusing on deliverance from the stigma of colorism in communities of color across the globe. The objective is to bring healing to the hurt and free them from the pain of rejection, separation and exclusion. Dr. Moore is a Poet, Performer, Producer, Speaker, Songwriter and Women's Empowerment Coach. She is known as the “Go to Girl on Black Women's Empowerment.” Whether on stage, sharing her books, or conducting a workshop, she educates audiences through her special brand of communication with poetry, prose, music and dance. Her voice has been described by the Philadelphia Inquirer as "soft cello that oozes honey!"

Join I Am the Colour of Beautiful on November 5th at the 22nd AAWIC Film Festival for the Keynote Panel," Who Told You Your Black is Not Beautiful." They are proud to sponsor this keynote panel during the festival. Join this amazing event- be sure to get registered today.

