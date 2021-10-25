Datamoto.com announces availability of Purchase to Sell Dashboard
Datamoto.com announces the general availability of Purchase to Sell dashboard feature in its popular inventory management and purchase order applications.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Datamoto announces availability of Purchase to Sell dashboard for its inventory management and purchase order applications. Datamoto has been used by business-to-business (B2B) companies. Tracking purchase to sell is a common task that these companies perform. This feature will provide easy way to track purchases and sales for many Datamoto customers.
“Easy tracking of Purchase orders to Sales orders in Datamoto has been a widely requested feature by many of our customers. We are happy to add this feature in Datamoto”, says Dan Sarmah, CTO of Datamoto.
With this feature, user can now create purchase orders in the Datamoto and link the purchase orders to sales orders when sales order becomes available. This linking of purchases and sales enables the dashboard which shows the purchase orders and sales orders, vendors and customers, and their relationship and statuses. This dashboard will help user to quickly pinpoint the purchase order or sales order which needs immediate attentions.
Datamoto ( https://datamoto.com ), based in San Francisco Bay Area, California, is a SaaS based software company which specializes in business applications. Datamoto’s popular online inventory management and purchase order applications are integrated with order management offering. Its ERP grade features, and consumer grade applications enables users to easily use the application and optimize their operations. Datamoto applications are designed for small and medium sized companies.
