THE DAILY LEADER: MONDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2021

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

**Following one-minute speeches, the House is expected to recess until approximately 5:00 p.m.  At that time, the House will reconvene to consider the four bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules.  Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (4 bills)

  1. H.R. 4111 – Sovereign Debt Contract Capacity Act (Rep. Waters – Financial Services)
  2. H.R. 2989 – Financial Transparency Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Carolyn Maloney – Financial Services)
  3. H.R. 2265 – Financial Exploitation Prevention Act of 2021 (Rep. Wagner – Financial Services)
  4. H.R. 5142 – To award posthumously a Congressional Gold Medal, in commemoration to the servicemembers who perished in Afghanistan on August 26, 2021, during the evacuation of citizens of the United States and Afghan allies at Hamid Karzai International Airport, and for other purposes (Rep. McClain – Financial Services)

