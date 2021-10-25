Top Real Estate Professionals Meet in Miami for Real Estate Weekend 2021 with Keynote Speaker Kevin O'Leary (Shark Tank)

Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021 Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021 Flyer Real Estate Weekend 2021 Miami Flyer

New Panelists Announced for Real Estate Weekend Miami for Realtors, Loan Officers, and Investors. The weekend includes networking mixers, panels & yacht cruise.

This is a weekend that real estate professionals are not going to want to miss! We have so many opportunities to learn and network...Miami is truly the place to be for Real Estate that weekend.” — Kyle Hiersche (CEO of Real Estate LIVE Events)

MIAMI, FL, USA, October 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top Real Estate professionals will be in attendance at the Real Estate Weekend 2021 conference in Miami. Real Estate LIVE has announced that Kevin O'Leary from Shark Tank will be the keynote speaker at the conference which takes place December 10th-12th at the Hyatt Regency Miami. Real Estate Weekend welcomes Realtors, Loan Officers, Flippers, Investors, and other real estate professionals for a series of networking mixers, conference panels, and a yacht cruise.

New panelists announced include real estate experts such as Natalia Karayaneva (CEO of Propy), Craig Studnicky (CEO of RelatedISG), Adriana Vargas Hernandez ("The Queen of Pre-Construction"), and Nicholas Hiersche (Follow The Lead Marketing Agency). More panelists are being added each week leading up to the weekend of the event. Melitsa Waage of Epic Talks and Kyle Hiersche of Real Estate LIVE Events will be among the hosts of the panels and events.

The weekend starts on Friday 12/10/21 at American Social Bar & Kitchen for the welcome networking mixer. Saturday December 11th will bring the main panels in the ballroom of the Hyatt Regency Miami in Downtown Miami. After the panels, the official after party takes place featuring a live band and free drinks from sponsors. For VIP guests, Sunday December 12th will have the Biscayne Lady Super Yacht onboard directly behind the Hyatt Regency Miami. The VIP cruise will feature Brunch, Open Bar, and VIP Networking on the waters of Biscayne Bay with sights of Miami, Miami Beach, and Key Biscayne.

To attend Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021 register at https://realestateweekendmiami.com/

To Sponsor Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021, sponsors can visit the sponsor package here: https://realestateweekendmiami.com/sponsor-event/

About Real Estate LIVE Events

Real Estate LIVE Events is an event production company producing engaging and educational events for real estate professionals online and in person. Most events are open to all real estate professionals for free. For more info on Real Estate LIVE Events please visit https://realestatelive.events