Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 7600 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, October 23, 2021, in the 7600 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 12:28 am, three suspects approached the victim, who was outside of his vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and told the victim not to move. The victim began to flee and the suspect discharged the firearm. The three suspects took the victim’s property and fled in the victim’s vehicle. The victim did not sustain any injuries.

The suspects’ vehicle is described as a 2015 Infinity Q50. It was last seen bearing a Virginia temporary tag of X73185. The vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.