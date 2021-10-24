Traffic Fatality: E Street Expressway Northwest, Southbound Route 66 Ramp

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Sunday, October 24, 2021, on the E Street Expressway Northwest, southbound Route 66 ramp.

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 3:58 am, a Toyota Camry was traveling southbound, at a high rate of speed, on the E Street Expressway. After passing under the tunnel, before the split to DC and Virginia, the Toyota Camry lost control and continued onto the gore, striking a metal guard railing and then a light pole. The Toyota Camry rolled onto its roof on top of a section of railing. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 24 year-old Saket Kanade, of Herndon, Virginia.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.