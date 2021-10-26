Join District 4 Toastmasters for an Educational Leadership Institute with World Champion of Public Speaking Pres Vasilev
On November 6, 2021, members of District 4 Toastmasters will gather for a Toastmasters Leadership Institute.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 6, 2021, members of District 4 Toastmasters will gather for a Toastmasters Leadership Institute, an all-day online event that will bring the group together to learn about club officer roles and a range of other speaking and storytelling skills.
Toastmasters Leadership Institutes or TLIs are held three times per year to provide club officer training and other educational activities. The best part about the upcoming event on Nov. 6 is that the 2017 World Champion of Public Speaking, Pres Vasilev, will be present to share the art of storytelling with members of District 4.
“Pres is a remarkable speaker who will share tips that are crucial for better speaking in workplace and in life,” said Club Growth Director, Mark Prince of District 4. “His storytelling workshops are always inspiring,” added Jennifer Perry-Ruzic, the District’s Program Quality Director.
Storytelling is everything in life and in the workplace. District leaders are encouraging club members to come learn how the World Champion of Public Speaking mastered the art of storytelling. The experience is sure to be a beneficial one for all who attend.
The whole purpose of the TLI is to reinforce existing skills, strengthen relationships within the organization, and to learn new skills. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. via GatherTown. To register, please visit this link: www.d4tm.org. The leadership team looks forward to welcoming participants.
About District 4 Toastmasters:
District 4 Toastmasters is the district for Toastmasters International serving the San Francisco Peninsula from the city of San Francisco to Palo Alto. The district’s mission is to build new clubs and to grow existing clubs to create better speakers and leaders throughout the region. For more information, visit d4tm.org.
