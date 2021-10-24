Homecoming of Jasmine Sandlas
Jasmine Sandlas empowers South Asian Community in 209 area with Guest Appearance at Diwali Festival 2021 hosted by American Desi Society
The Stockton/ Lodi community of California USA is so proud of our Superstar Bollywood & Punjabi Singer! Let's celebrate Diwali Festival again with Jasmine Sandlas- The Homecoming Vocal Queen !”STOCKTON, CA, USA, October 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was 20 years ago when Jasmine Sandlas graced the Stockton Diwali Show stage for the first time. A budding star with a bright future, she entranced the audience with her robust voice and mature talent. Since then Jasmine has released close to 100 original songs, received various awards, and toured the world several times.
This year she is returning to same stage with the intention to give gratitude to the community that has cheered for her all these years. We at the American Desi Society are thrilled we could make this possible for Stockton. We predict that it will be an inspiring and empowering day for the South Asian community that lives in the 209 area.
Join us this Saturday Oct 30 from 1230PM at the Oak Grove Park, Corner of I-5 and 8 Mile Road in Stockton California.
Let's Celebrate!
