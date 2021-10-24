Blockchain NFT Ticketing System, ‘TicketMint’ To Provide Real-World Entry Into Metaverse
There is a dramatic shift happening in several industries driven by blockchain and NFTs that we are only beginning to see. TicketMint is a great example of new business models leveraging technology”TAMWORTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA, October 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After the recently announced development of a new blockchain-based ticketing system called TicketMint, SmartLedger, the world’s largest blockchain distribution channel, announced today three strategic partnerships as they prepare the smart ticketing platform for launch.
Quality Virtual-Branded Content -
The first release includes Epik, a producer and distributor of premium and branded digital assets. Epik currently works with more than 1,000 iconic brands including music artists, celebrities, businesses, and gaming companies, helping them to create unique NFT brand experiences through expansion into VR/AR games, virtual concerts, and eSport events. The relationship will provide TicketMint with an experienced partner in licensing and digital merchandising.
“The team at Epik have experience in bringing global brands such as Universal, Warner Music group, World of Dance, and Ultraman, into the digital world and Metaverse. This strategic partnership offers an entry way for artists, venues and brands to create unique collectable NFT tickets for access to real-world and virtual events – even backstage.” said Shawn Ryan, Co-Founder & CEO of parent-company, SmartLedger.
Immersive Global Metaverse Experiences -
Through its new partnership with Transmira, TicketMint will have access to a first-of-its-kind, location-based, virtual platform called ‘Omniscape XR’, designed for digital content, community, and monetization. Omniscape currently provides worldwide locations in the Metaverse, allowing brands and businesses to geolocate their content and virtual goods to be collected and redeemed for real-world products and special offers.
“There is a dramatic shift happening in several industries driven by blockchain and NFTs that we are only beginning to see. TicketMint is a great example of new business models leveraging technology for better user experiences and engagement. We are thrilled to help bring this to life.” said CEO of Transmira, Robert Rice.
Event goers will have access to next generation virtual experiences including true digital twins and shared immersive spaces including event venues. This offers an opportunity for TicketMint to provide branded and sponsored virtual concert NFT-based tickets anywhere in the world including the Metaverse.
Virtual Street Teams and Influencer Campaigns–
In collaboration with TonicPow, a peer-to-peer, influencer promotion marketplace, TicketMint will be able to provide ticket issuers with a ‘virtual street team’ incentivized through micropayments, discounts, and redeemable perks.
“Offering built-in campaign creation and a referral system for ticket issuers will allow influencers, fans and gig workers the ability to receive instant micropayments of Bitcoin for helping to spread the word.” Said Gregory Ward, Chief Development Officer at Smartledger. “TicketMint will offer new ways for ticket issuers to promote their events and engage their fans including exclusively minted, redeemable and collectable NFT tickets for real-world and virtual events.”
Collectable NFT Tickets –
For years the event industry has been plagued by ticketing fraud, ticket gouging from third parties, lack of transparency and stagnant innovation. TicketMint, brings the two worlds of ticketing and blockchain NFT’s seamlessly together, empowering artists, venues, and management, massively reducing chargebacks, mitigating fraud, and enhancing attendee experiences.
“Until recently, it hasn’t been economically feasible to use NFT’s or blockchain for real-world utility due to network congestion and high transaction fees. BBy utilizing a stable, secure, scalable, and sustainable public blockchain, with tokenization, micropayments, smart-contracts, and meta-infused NFTs, a whole world of new capabilities and efficiencies are now available. Together, with our strategic partnerships with Omniscape XR, Epik, and Tonicpow, we are thrilled to see the incredible innovations to enhance user experiences and reduce fraud” said Bryan Daugherty, Co-Founder, Chairman and Technical Advisor of SmartLedger.
The top ten companies in the ticketing industry control more than 50% of a $7.2 Billion dollar ticketing market and have offered very little towards innovation. TicketMint seeks to revolutionize event management and attendee experience, for both the real world and the Metaverse.
TicketMint - Revolutionizing Ticketing Systems with Blockchain