The National Association of Minority Contractors (NAMC) hosted their 52nd Annual Conference in partnership with NY NAMC
NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MINORITY CONTRACTORS, NATIONAL CONFERENCE CONFIRMED Annual Meeting of DBE, MWBE, and Veteran-owned Construction ContractorsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Minority Contractors (NAMC) hosted their 52nd Annual Conference in partnership with the NAMC New York Tri-State chapter on October 14 -15, 2021. This year’s annual conference speakers, presenters, and attendees. Topics include minority supplier opportunities, minority women disparity in WBE programs, the federal Infrastructure Bill, how to advocate for minority contractors concerns with local, state, and federal lawmakers, navigating job order contracting and other alternative contract delivery methods, and much more.
The Annual Conference hosted attendees in-person, with fully enforced CDC COVID protocols, at Terrace on the Park in Queens, New York on Thursday, October 14 - Friday, October 15, 2021. Attendees and sponsors visit https://www.namctristate.org/2021conferenceandgala.html
“We wanted to share with our NY Tri-State MWBEs the importance of showing up and connecting with decision makers and thought leaders in the public and private sectors”, says Nayan Parikh, NAMC NY Tri-State Chapter President and National Conference Co-Chair. “The Annual Conference in NYC gives national mentoring and training opportunities and the relationships our local businesses need to thrive.”
The 52nd Annual Conference’s featured speakers include Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Deputy Secretary Polly Trottenberg U.S. Department of Transportation; Congressman Donald M. Payne, Jr (NJ), Chair, House Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials; The Honorable Senator Ruth Hassell-Thompson, Assemblymember's Jennifer Rajkumar and Rodneyse Bichotte and Rick Cotton, Executive Director, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Presenters include Governor Kathy Hochul, Lt Governor Brian Benjamin New York State and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.
Gala Awards
NY Silent Heroes Top 25 MWBE contractor's that Open NY in 2020- 21
Capital Project Team's LaGuardia Airport
Delta Airlines , United Airlines , STV, Aecom , Turner Construction
Wells Fargo Hudson Yard Urban Art & Design Build Project
Live Well Center County of San Diego - Steinberg Hart AIA , PCL Constructors DB & Black IPO
NAMC Legacy Builder Award
Richard Copeland of Thor Construction
We had excellent presentations from our NAMC Student's from Perdue University Chapter President Orlando Hernandez and HBCU Florida A&M University Chapter President Presley Jordan
“NAMC is focused on developing our students chapter's and connecting our major corporate partners and minority business members for the mutual benefit of building and thriving together,” says Wendell Stemley, NAMC Emeritus Director, National Conference Co-Chair, and Founder/CEO, Black IPO, Inc. We are developing “NAMC diversity as a business model more than a charitable effort.”
To view the photo gallery and video for the gala, please visit https://www.namctristate.org/2021conferenceandgala.html
Founded in Oakland, California in 1969 by Ray Dones and Joseph Debro, NAMC is the oldest minority construction trade association in the United States. Members include more than 50 Hall of Fame members and Legacy Contractor Builders and a combined annual project capacity of over a billion dollars nationally. The association represents the interests of millions of skilled minority workers across the country. Through a network of local chapters and in collaboration with strategic and corporate partnerships, NAMC assists members with building capacity by providing access to opportunity, advocacy, and contractor development training.
Doreen Littlejohn
National Association of Minority Contractors
email us here