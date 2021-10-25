1Page Announces Indiegogo Launch of freemium app

Show them you know them Show them you know them Show them you know them

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the successful initial product launch of the Enterprise version of 1Page, salespeople from more than 100 companies started using 1Page. As more individuals had requested to use 1Page for personal meetings, OAYAW developed a freemium version for individuals. With more than 2500 users using the freemium beta and giving feedback, the product is ready for Indiegogo launch to add more integrations and features.Backed by the University of California-supported Berkeley Skydeck accelerator and angel investors who are directors of large organizations like BMC Software, Salesforce, G2, GE, and many others, the team is ready to ship the final product by December 2021. With a combined experience of more than 100 years in tech, sales, marketing, and operations, OAYAW, Inc., is on a mission to solve one problem – to bring order to the chaos of meeting preparation!1Page has an enterprise version with more than 35+ most commonly used applications integrated and 20+ Single-Sign-On/SCIM providers for authentication and authorization and is catering to 100+ employee companies.The freemium version is built from scratch, keeping individuals, entrepreneurs, investors, salespeople in small and medium-sized businesses in mind. They might not need all integrations but need social insights and company insights to connect with their prospects and customers. In addition, the app will have ads.1Page alerts the user about the upcoming meeting 5 mins before the event. For each person, the user is meeting, 1Page providers conversation starters, talking points based on social profile data. Using this information, users can connect with the people in the meeting, build trust, connect better and sell confidently.In upcoming versions, the 1Page freemium product will feature a few of the existing integrations from the 1Page Enterprise edition, based on feedback and request from the users. Also, in Q1 2022, we will be launching an update that combines machine learning and artificial intelligence to provide more contextual insights.Indiegogo is a hub for early adopters to new tech, and we hope to find backers take advantage of offers and perks, use 1Page, give feedback and suggestions to help 1Page become a defacto app to go to before every meeting. For the Indiegogo campaign, we would like to offer the early adopters a unique chance to be part of the journey with some fantastic lifetime perks and discounts.To learn more, visit the campaign here: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/1page-to-help-you-search-less-sell-more/ 1Page website: https://www.get1page.com Demo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0d0-81uUaQU Media Contact: hello@get1page.com

