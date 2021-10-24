Submit Release
News Search

There were 131 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,515 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ducey Statement On Passing Of Grant Woods

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today released the following statement on the passing of former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods:

“My deepest sympathies go out to the family and loved ones of Grant Woods. He was well-known in the Arizona community for decades, including serving as Attorney General and a chief of staff to John McCain before moving on to private practice. Arizona honors his life and years of public service. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Marlene and five children.”

###

You just read:

Governor Ducey Statement On Passing Of Grant Woods

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.