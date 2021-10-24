Governor Ducey Statement On Passing Of Grant Woods

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today released the following statement on the passing of former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods:

“My deepest sympathies go out to the family and loved ones of Grant Woods. He was well-known in the Arizona community for decades, including serving as Attorney General and a chief of staff to John McCain before moving on to private practice. Arizona honors his life and years of public service. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Marlene and five children.”

