UPDATE: Dane County Incident in Festge Park

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an incident in Festge Park in Cross Plains, Wis. that occurred the night of Thursday, October 21, 2021.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office no longer believes there is a danger to the public and is no longer searching for any individual in connection with this matter.

DCI is leading the investigation into the incident at Festge Park.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Dane County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.

Please direct all media inquiries related to the incident to Wisconsin DOJ.