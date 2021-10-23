Submit Release
News Search

There were 177 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,581 in the last 365 days.

UPDATE: Dane County Incident in Festge Park

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an incident in Festge Park in Cross Plains, Wis. that occurred the night of Thursday, October 21, 2021.

 

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office no longer believes there is a danger to the public and is no longer searching for any individual in connection with this matter.

 

DCI is leading the investigation into the incident at Festge Park.

 

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Dane County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

 

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.

 

Please direct all media inquiries related to the incident to Wisconsin DOJ.

You just read:

UPDATE: Dane County Incident in Festge Park

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.