A Raw Expression
TolyAK offers an outrageously substantial non-fiction in his book, “All Purpose.”COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, October 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quebec-based film maker TolyAK shares a provocative collection of short stories and poems in his book, “All Purpose.”
Apostolos Peter Kouormalis, or TolyAK, goes all-out with his expressions in, “All Purpose”, an edgy and intimate pouring out of his thoughts and personal encounters.
The book’s blunt and raw themes makes it a suitable read only for mature audiences. Throughout the book, TolyAK highly talks about violence, sex, and relationships.
“All Purpose” is also strongly reminiscent of Tolyak’s father’s stories back in World War 2.
His delivery and graphic imagery sends a surge of kindred passion and perception towards the readers.
Although TolyAK’s work is full of explicitness, it is the last book one should stray away from. The three-hundred sixty pages of his emotional rawness makes it an ideal read for audiences that want to explore the intricate moments of someone else’s life.
Through every flip of a page, one can see the unparalleled experiences that every human being goes through. Others may find Apostolos’ story unique, while some might find it a bit too close to home.
As reviewed by the Book Excellence Awards, “All Purpose is an open and honest compilation of aspects of daily life.”
Aside from writing books, Koroumalis is also a film maker, musician and an artist. His first step into the entertainment industry was when he worked as a comic artist for an Australian company.
He went on to work in film sets—directing, editing, writing, and even production design.
Kouroumalis is surely a visionary and creative. His book “All Purpose” is one of the many pieces that he has crafted, along with his short films and paintings.
