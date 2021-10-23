Bitplaza Shopping App Now Supports Litecoin Payments
Anyone globally can now spend Litecoin on the Bitplaza shopping platform.READING, PA, USA, October 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitplaza, Inc., a holding company of a leading global bitcoin shopping platform, today announced that the company began accepting Litecoin payments.
“We're pleased to announce that starting today, you can use Litecoin (LTC) as a payment method on the Bitplaza shopping app. Bitplaza is a giant global shopping app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. Bitplaza already supports Bitcoin and Dogecoin. Our goal with Bitplaza is to create the world’s biggest shopping platform that supports cryptocurrency payments. Adding support for Litecoin is an important next step in that direction."
The shopping platform has an immense number of products and a wide range of categories to choose from, comparable to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). You can find all of the latest tech, smartphones such as iPhones, tablets, computers, TVs, video game consoles, and much more. Bitplaza has categories. You can buy anything from electronics, gadgets, tools, pet supplies, toys, books, sports equipment, and even groceries.
Bitplaza supports international shipping, serving customers from all around the world. The shopping platform is accessible globally, available in countries where it's needed most.
One of the most common requests we hear from customers is to be able to pay with more cryptocurrencies on the Bitplaza app. As announced previously, we’re also working on support for other popular cryptocurrencies. We just added a listing
process for cryptocurrencies, designed in part to accelerate the addition of more payment methods. We’re paving our path to that goal by creating the most trusted and easiest way to shop with digital currencies. We will continue adding new cryptocurrencies as we grow the shopping platform.
Bitplaza app hopes to make shopping enjoyable. Feedback helps us make Bitplaza better for everyone. Reach us at info@bitplazashopping.com
About Litecoin (LTC)
(CRYPTO: Litecoin) is a peer-to-peer Internet currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. Litecoin is an open-source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. The open-source software was released under the MIT/X11 license. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. Litecoin features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currency. Litecoin was an early bitcoin spinoff or altcoin, starting in October 2011 but with substantial industry support, trade volume, and liquidity, Litecoin (LTC) has proven to be a medium of exchange complementary to Bitcoin.
About Bitplaza, Inc.
Bitplaza is a US-based retail technology company primarily focused on the blockchain and bitcoin industry. Bitplaza is a cryptocurrency dedicated shopping app that is designed for global use. The Bitplaza shopping app is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store. Developed by Bitplaza, Inc., the shopping app uses cutting-edge technology that allows anyone around the world to buy physical goods with Bitcoin. https://www.bitplazashopping.com
The Bitplaza app demonstrates crypto as a global and spendable currency. The shopping app allows users to spend Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Litecoin on a wide range of products and ships them internationally. The Bitplaza app was created to help the Bitcoin ecosystem and help users spend the cryptocurrency for their everyday
shopping needs.
Bitplaza – Shopping with Bitcoin made it easy.
