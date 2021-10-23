World Business Services, Inc. Granted Certification From The State Of California

Ron Feldman in front of the Palace Of Fine Arts in San Francisco

PETALUMA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Petaluma, CA: World Business Services, Inc. founded in 1994 which has saved millions of dollars for businesses and organizations for the past 27 years has now received Certification from the State Of California (Supplier I.D. 2019649) authorizing it to do business with all its Regional and Local Governmental Agencies, adding to its ability to be awarded Federal Government Contracts (CAGE Code 8KFN5). Ron Feldman, the President and Founder of World Business Services views this as a major milestone in the Government Contracts and Procurement award process, as unlike prior Certified Government Contractors, World Business Services does not charge Clients any upfront out-of-pocket costs such as hourly or contract term management consulting fees. For example, instead of a Government Agency paying a management consultant hundreds of dollars per hour to review its Utility bills such as electricity and telecom, World Business Services engages Clients strictly on a performance based shared benefit basis. This eliminates the Clients risk. If there are no savings, which is unlikely, there are no fees. This results in reducing the cost of doing business for any size Client, in any State, in any Vocation without any upfront direct Capital Expenditure or Debt Financing.

About World Business Services Inc

Ron Feldman, the Founder and President of World Business Services, Inc. has been recognized by Who/’s Who In California and Who’s Who In Lodging. Prior to founding the Company, Feldman founded Hotel Connections, Inc. which pioneered the concept of marketing discounted Hotel Rooms in 1984. Feldman subsequently was issued a U.S. Patent for a transaction processing technology he invented that automated the distribution and payment of Hotel reservations. Feldman has taught Business Services Marketing at the Undergraduate and Graduate level. And, has represented the United States in the World Championships of Tournament Bridge in 1982, 1986, and 1994. He has resided in Petaluma, CA in the Sonoma Wine Country since 1988.

For more information including Media Interview Requests, contact:

Ron Feldman, President, World Business Services, Inc.

Phone: 1-707-328-4211 (Monday-Friday 6:30-7:15 a.m, 11:00-12:45 p.m. PST)

Email: BizAmerica@aol.com

Website: http://www.WorldBusinessServices.com

